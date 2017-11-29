Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2017) - EnerSpar Corp. (TSXV: ENER) (FSE: 5E0) ("EnerSpar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its fall drilling program is now fully implemented with the tracked drill now turning on site This drilling program will be the first step in the extensive drilling program to be continued in 2018 to upgrade the historical resource of this past producer property to a NI 43-101 compliant resource.

The drill program is under the direction of IOS Services Geoscientifiques Inc of Saguenay, Quebec ("IOS") who will collect, log, split and store the portion of the core which is not sent for assay. Their report on the summer work program including the assays from 125 channel and grab samples as well as geological mapping and geophysical surveys completed in August is expected shortly.

Jay Richardson, CEO, commented: "We are now at the point of generating the drill results that will support the NI 43-101 Resource Estimate that is confidently expected to show that this property should be put back into production. We eagerly look forward to the results (anticipated in early 2018) that will document this for all to see."

The Company also announced the granting at a Board meeting held November 14, 2017 of options to Directors and Officers to acquire 500,000 shares at a price of $.055 per share for a period of three years.

EnerSpar is a TSX Venture Exchange Tier II listed exploration company focused on industrial minerals oriented to today's and future energy requirements. Potassic feldspars are especially significant as a hardening agent in today's solar panels and tomorrow's solar shingles.

The content of the press-release has been approved by Réjean Girard, P.Geo, a qualified person in respect of NI 43-101.

