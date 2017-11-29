Mitra Biotech Partners with Gotect Diagnostic in Israel

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Mitra Biotech, a global leader in advancing the personalization of cancer treatment, today announced an agreement with Gotect Diagnostic for the exclusive right to represent Mitra in Israel.

Mitra's CANscript' platform recreates a patient's own tumor microenvironment in vitro, measures multiple parameters to determine whether a tumor is responding to physician-selected treatments, and then converts these parameters into a single score that predicts clinical response to each of the physician-selected therapies.

CANscript delivers powerful, individualized treatment response predictions - with exceptionally high correlation to clinical outcomes - to inform patient-specific cancer treatment selection and support more effective and efficient cancer drug development. CANscript has been validated using thousands of cancer cases, with a published 90% overall correlation1 between the platform's treatment predictions and actual clinical outcomes.

Founded in 2010, Mitra is headquartered in Greater Boston and maintains a significant research and laboratory presence in Bengaluru, India. An accomplished leadership team of industry professionals heads the company, with a dedicated focus on enhancing the personalization of cancer treatment and care worldwide.

Gotect is based in Tel Aviv, and supports technological and scientific innovation in the pursuit of improving patient health in Israel as well as other Mediterranean markets.

"We're proud and pleased to have secured a quality partner like Gotect to introduce CANscript into Israel," said Mallik Sundaram, Mitra CEO and Co-Founder. "Together we look forward to helping inform the selection of effective treatments for Israeli cancer patients."

To learn more, please visit www.mitrabiotech.com or http://www.gotectdiagnostic.co.il.

1. Majumder, Biswanath et al, "Predicting clinical response to anticancer drugs using an ex vivo platform that captures tumour heterogeneity" Nature Communications, Issue 6, 2015