MILPITAS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- Leading storage solutions provider Promise Technology Inc., today announced that it has partnered with StoneFly, Inc., manufacturer of the largest cloud-enabled Hyper Scale-Out NAS in the market, to offer a suite of software-defined data center solutions. Targeted to mid-tier enterprise IT customers, these solutions will be sold through a select network of channel partners in the United States -- making world-class, versatile, affordable storage solutions readily available.

Promise, a veteran of the storage industry, is well-known in a variety of global storage markets including rich media, cloud, video surveillance, and IT. With a decades-long reputation for high-quality, cost-effective solutions and outstanding customer support, Promise has developed a strong network of channel partners with tremendous reach and value.

StoneFly pioneered the creation, development, and deployment of the iSCSI storage protocol in 2002 -- and has gone on to develop an impressive array of virtualized cloud-enabled storage solutions. Specializing in hyperconverged infrastructure, backup, disaster recovery, and hybrid cloud products and services, StoneFly has remained dedicated to spearheading the significant advancement of tomorrow's cutting-edge technologies.

"This strategic partnership demonstrates Promise and StoneFly's mutual commitment to expand our market share with the strongest combination of enterprise solutions and support," said Mo Tahmasebi, CEO for StoneFly.

"By combining our reach, strong positioning, outstanding service and support capabilities and expertise with StoneFly's software-defined data center offerings, we are able to offer an even broader range of solutions to meet the needs of the IT market," noted Vijay Char, president, Promise Technology USA. "This alliance combines our complementary strengths to provide our customers with superior value."

About StoneFly

StoneFly, Inc., headquartered in California, delivers a robust product line that includes storage, hyperconverged, backup and disaster recovery solutions that can be deployed as either physical or virtual appliance for on-premises or cloud environments. Options include single node, dual high-availability, or scale out configurations. StoneFly is best known for its innovations in the creation of the iSCSI protocol and hyperconverged technologies. For more information on StoneFly, please visit www.stonefly.com and www.iscsi.com

About Promise Technology

Promise Technology is a recognized global leader with 29 years of experience in the storage industry. Promise creates innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of the IoT, Cloud, IT, Rich Media and Surveillance markets. From personal cloud appliances, to scalable enterprise IT Infrastructure, blazingly fast post-production tools, video security solutions and hyperconverged systems, Promise adapts its products to meet the real-world challenges customers face every day. Promise's highly experienced sales and engineering teams are strategically located throughout the Americas, EMEA, and JAPAC regions to provide unparalleled services and support to its customers around the globe. For more information, visit: www.promise.com.

