Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that develops and markets disposable medical devices to make spine surgery safer, announced today that XinRong Medical Group placed its first large order of Classic PediGuard immediately after the successful launch at the Chinese Orthopaedic Association (COA) annual meeting.

The launch meeting of the Classic PediGuard in China, held at the XinRong booth, attracted more than 100 orthopedic surgeons. The presentations, made by eminent Professors were moderated by Prof. Zhongqiang Chen (Peking University Third Hospital, China) with the support of Prof. Chen Zhongjun Liu (Peking University Third Hospital, China), Prof. Wong Hee Kit (National University Hospital of Singapore) and Prof. Yu Liang (Shanghai Ruijin Hospital, China) as speakers, raised significant interest amongst the audience resulting in about 20 direct requests to try the device in surgery.

"I was really impressed by the organization of this launch meeting, the quality of the presentations and the very large audience. This event confirmed that XinRong is the right partner for SpineGuard in China. The very dedicated and focused XinRong's team is ready to embrace the commercialization of the Classic PediGuard in China thanks to their strong connection with the Chinese Key Opinion Leader surgeons and a performing network all across China to distribute its products." said Patricia Lempereur, Director of International Sales and Marketing at SpineGuard. She added "XinRong is answering province tenders to initiate the PediGuard sales and we are intensively working together on a training and selling plan".

"PediGuard launch meeting in COA was very successful. Chinese Surgeons and KOLs recognize the superiority of PediGuard for improving safety. Leveraging XinRong's strong distribution network and leading sales team, we believe that PediGuard will perform very well in the Chinese market," added Stella Ren, Director of Business, XinRong Medical.

"PediGuard is an important and exciting addition to our spine portfolio. PediGuard probes can provide timely advance alerts to surgeons by accurately analyzing the electrical conductivity of the surrounding tissues in real time. It is more convenient without any auxiliary equipment and could also decrease X-ray exposure for patients. With the launch of PediGuard, we continue to strengthen our position of leadership and innovation in the spine market", added by James He, Head of Strategic Marketing, XinRong Medical.

More information on the DSG technology and surgeons' testimonials here

Next financial press release: 2017 full year revenue, January 4, 2018

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA, by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard's mission is to make spine surgery safer by bringing real-time digital technology into the operating room. Its primary objective is to establish its proprietary DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) technology as the global standard of surgical care, starting with safer screw placement in spine surgery and then in other surgeries. PediGuard, the first device designed using DSG, was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. It is the world's first and only handheld device capable of alerting surgeons to potential pedicular or vertebral breaches. Over 55,000 surgical procedures have been performed worldwide with DSG enabled devices. Numerous studies published in peer-reviewed medical and scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits that PediGuard delivers to patients, surgical staff and hospitals. SpineGuard is expanding the scope of its DSG platform through strategic partnerships with innovative medical device companies and the development of smart instruments and implants. SpineGuard has offices in San Francisco and Paris. For further information, visit www.spineguard.com.

About XinRong Medical Group

XinRong Medical Group, a leader in medical technology, is dedicated to increasing patient affordability and providing the most advanced solutions for surgeons such that they can deliver the best patient care. XinRong Medical offers innovative solutions in orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, reconstructive surgery, and minimally invasive therapy. Established in 2000 in Jiangsu Province, China, XinRong Medical was one of the first companies in China cleared by CFDA to manufacture Orthopedic Implants. In 2014, the Company received a strategic investment from The Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX). For additional information about XinRong Medical, please refer to our website www.XRBest.Com, or contact us directly at +86-512-58100828 or info@xrmed.com.

Disclaimer

The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171129005942/en/

Contacts:

SpineGuard

Stéphane Bette

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +33 (0) 1 45 18 45 19

s.bette@spineguard.com

or

Manuel Lanfossi

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +33 (0)1 45 18 45 19

m.lanfossi@spineguard.com

or

NewCap

Investor Relations Financial Communication

Florent Alba Pierre Laurent

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

spineguard@newcap.fr