GCL-Poly Energy has revealed plans to sell off a stake in a subsidiary that is building a massive polysilicon plant in northwestern China, while injecting CNY 2.99 billion ($452.1 million) of fresh capital into another group unit to strengthen the competitiveness of its monocrystalline silicon business.Jiangsu Zhongneng, a wholly owned subsidiary of GCL-Poly Energy, has agreed to transfer a 20% equity interest in Xinjiang GCL New Energy Materials Technology to Shenzhen-listed Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor for CNY 300 million, according to a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. GCL-Poly Energy will use the proceeds from the stake disposal to support the construction of a polysilicon production plant in Qitai county, in China's remote Xinjiang region. The group revealed plans to build the facility, which will have an annual production capacity of 40,000 to 60,000 tonnes upon ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...