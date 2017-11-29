The latest market research report by Technavio on the global heavy duty robot platform market predicts a CAGR of around 17% during the period 2017-2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171129005830/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global heavy duty robot platform market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global heavy duty robot platform market by application (defense, mining, and agriculture), by type (customized and standardized), by feature (wheeled and tracked), by solution (hardware, software, and services), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global heavy duty robot platform market, according to Technavio industrial automation researchers:

Rising cost of manual labor: a major market driver

Defense applications are expected to be the largest contributor to the global heavy duty robot platform market during 2017-2021

The Americas dominated the global heavy duty robot platform market with over 38% share in 2016

Clearpath Robotics, DFRobot, Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR), and SuperDroid Robots are the leading players in the market

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Rising cost of manual labor: a major market driver

Rising cost of manual labor is one of the major factors driving the global heavy duty robot platform market. With the rise in aging population, the availability of the labor for strenuous applications has minimized, especially in countries such as China and Japan, making it difficult for end-users to perform operations efficiently. The lack of manpower has led to an increased cost of manual operations owing to cost-intensive manpower and manually operated equipment. Also, accidents and human error during critical operations add on to the operational cost. Therefore, to reduce manpower procurement cost and ensure quality, precision, and speed of operations, heavy duty robot platforms are being incorporated.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Americas: largest orthopedic plates and screws market

Technavio researchers anticipate high growth for the global heavy duty robot platform market in the Americas due to high awareness regarding the advances in robotic applications, development of advanced features, and integration of artificial intelligence. Mining and defense are the major applications in the Americas where heavy duty robot platforms are automating a large number of operations.

According to Sushmit Chakraborty, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on robotics, "Developments in the field of robotics have led to the availability of a huge range of robots that have reduced manpower interference in various applications. In addition, heavy duty robot platforms, are being incorporated in applications such as mining to reduce onsite accidents and the risk to human life drastically."

Competitive vendor landscape

The heavy duty robot platform market is fragmented with numerous regional and global players, including system integrators. Implementation of heavy duty robot platforms has been growing in hazardous applications that are carried out in rough terrains. These platforms are efficient, offer high speed, and are equipped with advanced sensors that offer secure data communication and makes them more reliable for defense, mining, and agricultural applications.

Get a sample copy of the global heavy duty robot platform market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing roboticsresearch library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171129005830/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com