Is Environmental Protection Responsible for the Success or Failure of a Military Mission? Defence IQ Investigates

Damage to the environment during a military operation can threaten livelihoods, leading to further instability and tension. By contrast, the preservation of the environment can stabilise an area, fostering long-term security and sustainable development.

Ahead of the 6th annual Military Engineering conference, Defence IQ interviewed one of the event speakers, Dr. Susanne Michaelis, Officer at the Emerging Security Challenges Division, NATO.

The relationship between environmental protection and security

The instability and tension caused by environmental damage is exacerbated in vulnerable regions where corruption, terror and organised crime are commonplace. It is well known that overfishing, destruction of arable land, illegal waste dumps and depleted aquifers have driven peaceful farmers to support dangerous warlords.

E nvironmental protectio n : How aware are military personnel?

NATO-led missions aim at bringing security and peace to a host nation. "Among military decision-makers from NATO and partner nations, there is no doubt that the overall success of a military mission includes the protection of the environment," says Dr. Michaelis.

NATO ' s three main priorities in environmental protection

Solid waste treatment

Spill prevention and clean up of pollutants

Water purification and water management during operations

The most promising developments in sustainable and energy-friendly systems

The private sector has developed a range of sustainable solutions for deployable camps, including high-impact protection walls that can be filled with local materials such as sand or stones. At the end of a military mission, they can easily be dismantled and returned to their country of origin.

However, Dr. Michaelis makes it clear that more needs to be done to demonstrate the usefulness, robustness and added value of these technologies in order for them to be accepted by the military.

