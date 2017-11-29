Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market 2017-2025 by Procedure, Therapeutic Site & Geography

DUBLIN, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global orthopedic soft tissue repair market was valued at US$ 5,910.7 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 9,736.0 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2025.



The growth of orthopedic soft tissue repair market is mainly attributed to increase in the cases of sports-associated injuries across prime age-groups. Additionally, growing incidence of musculoskeletal conditions such as arthritis in geriatric population and increasing obese population also contribute to the growth of this market. Easy and prompt availability of innovative surgical products will also lead to high demand for orthopedic soft tissue repair procedures in the global market.



Procedures rotator cuff repair are expected to gain significant traction during the forecast period. On the other hand, high cost of such procedures, limited reimbursements, and availability of non-surgical alternatives may restrain the growth of global orthopedic soft tissue repair market.

One of the prime trends witnessed in the global orthopedic soft tissue repair market is rapid commercialization of innovative surgical solutions followed by strategic partnerships among market players. This market is characterized by presence of several market players, both general and niche leading to stern competition.



This has led to growth in partnership events by market players among each other and research institutes to ensure their foothold in the market. A significant failure in clinical trials and high cost of procedures, however, will hold back the market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair: Market Dynamics and Outlook



Chapter 4. Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market, by Procedure, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 5. Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market, by Therapeutic Site, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 6. Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market, by Geography, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



Acera Surgical Inc.

AlloSource

Arthrex Inc.

ArthroCare Corporation

Conmed Corporation

DePuy Synthes

LifeNet Health Inc.

Smith and Nephew plc

Stryker

Tornier

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vmjfvf/global_orthopedic



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716