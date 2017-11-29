Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2017) - Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has retained the services of MarketSmart Communications Inc. ("MarketSmart"), a Vancouver-based corporate communications company.

MarketSmart will work to develop and implement a strategic corporate communications program to increase visibility and exposure for Sego among industry stakeholders and investors across Canada. MarketSmart has been in operation since 2002.

In connection with the engagement, MarketSmart has been awarded a one-year consulting contract effective Nov. 1, 2017. Pursuant to the terms of the contract, MarketSmart will be paid $3500 + GST per month.

New Miner Mountain Images

The Company is pleased to provide shareholders select, new core sample photos from recent drilling at the Miner Mountain project's Cuba Zone. As well, Sego's technical team recently provided management with an updated Cuba Zone drill hole location map. The new drill location map and photos can be found at our website:

www.segoresources.com

About Sego Resources Inc.

Sego Resources holds a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain Project, an alkalic copper-gold porphyry exploration project near Princeton, British Columbia. The property is 2,056.54 hectares in size and is located 15 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain Mine operated by Copper Mountain Mining Corporation and Mitsubishi Copper. Exploration at Miner Mountain is possible year-round with direct road access, and excellent surrounding infrastructure.

Sego has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band, on whose Traditional Territory the Miner Mountain Project is situated.

By order of the Board:

"J. Paul Stevenson"

J. Paul Stevenson

Chief Executive Officer

