TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- Captor Capital Corp. ("Captor" or the "Company") (CSE: CPTR)(CSE: CPTR.CN)(CNSX: CPTR)(FRANKFURT: NMV) announced that yesterday it granted options to Jing Peng (CFO), 300,000 options, to Henry Kloepper (CEO), 500,000 options, Alex Dementev (Director), 650,000, Kyle Apllybe (Director), 750,000 and 2 million options to Alegana Enterprises Ltd the company through which the services of John Zorbas (President) are provided to Captor. All stock options are fully vested and exercisable at 10 cents per common share of Captor for a period of 2 years.

Forward-Looking Statements

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information, and is based on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to availability of investment opportunities, economic circumstances, market fluctuations and uncertainties, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, and the other risks involved in the investment industry and junior capital markets. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.

Contacts:

Captor Capital Corp.

John Zorbas

President

416.504.3978

john@zorcorp.com



