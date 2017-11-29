Global Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion Equipment Market Research Report 2017

DUBLIN, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global pharmaceutical hot melt extrusion equipment market was valued at US$ 26.1 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 39 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2025.

The use of hot melt extrusion technology in pharmaceutical application is steadily increasing due to its ability of manufacture novel drugs with improved bioavailability. Development of novel drugs with challenged solubility and bioavailability has urged the adoption of HME process in drug-delivery systems, particularly in solid dosage forms and transdermal patches. Hot melt extrusion involves the application of heat, agitation and pressure through extrusion channel for mixing materials and forcing them into desired form. Growth in number of novel drugs with challenged bioavailability and the urgency for introducing such drugs in the market are the key drivers contributing to the growth in demand for hot melt extrusion in pharmaceutical application.

Among the considered extruder types, twin-screw extruders (TSE) are the most widely used process for development of solid dosage forms and it uses both distributive and dispersive mixing. Driven by the FDA's process analytical technology initiative (PAT), the use of TSE in pharmaceutical manufacturing has been adopted by every major pharmaceutical manufacturer. The process analytical technology initiative has encouraged formulation of new dosages with TSE technology. Further efforts are also being taken for designing TSE systems for testing early-stage materials that are available only in minimal quantities.

Geographically, North America is the largest regional market for pharmaceutical hot melt extrusion equipment with a market share of over 35% in 2016. Existence of a multitude of pharmaceutical manufacturers that have adopted HME systems in drug manufacturing and widespread installation of HME in cGMP practices will ensure the dominance of North America market on the global front. The demand for HME systems in Europe pharmaceutical industry is also expected to remain steady during the forecast period. High demand for novel drug manufacturing technologies mainly drive the Europe market. However, growing CMO and research activities will facilitate the faster growth of Asia Pacific market.

Presence of a several manufacturers has made the competition in the global pharmaceutical hot melt extrusion equipment fragmented, with a handful of companies enjoying global prominence.

Some of the major players in the global pharmaceutical hot melt extrusion equipment market are Baker Perkins Ltd., Coperion GmbH, Gabler GmbH & Co. KG, Milacron Holdings Corp., Leistritz Advanced Technologies Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and Xtrutech Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Preface

Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Global Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion Equipment Market Portraiture

2.1.1. Global Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion Equipment Market, by Product, 2016

2.1.2. Global Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion Equipment Market, by Usage Area, 2016

2.1.3. Global Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion Equipment Market, by Geography, 2016

Chapter 3. Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion Equipment: Market Dynamics and Outlook



3.1. Market Definition and Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Porter's Five Forces Model

Chapter 4. Global Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion Equipment Market, by Product, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)



4.1. Overview

4.2. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Product

4.3. RAM Extruders

4.4. Radial Sceen Equipment

4.5. Roll and Screw Extruders

4.5.1. Single-screw extruders (SSEs)

4.5.2. Twin-screw extruders (TSEs)

4.5.3. Multi-screw extruders (MSEs)



Chapter 5. Global Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion Equipment Market, by Usage Area, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)



5.1. Overview

5.2. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Usage Area

5.3. Research and Academia

5.4. Contract Manufacturing Organization

5.5. Pharmaceutical Companies

Chapter 6. Global Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion Equipment Market, by Application (Qualitative Information)



6.1. Overview

6.2. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Application

6.3. Bioavailability Enhancement

6.4. Microencapsulation

6.5. Targeted Drug Delivery

6.6. Taste Masking

6.7. Films

6.8. Others (Implants, Sustained-Release Preparations, Nanotechnology, Floating Drug Delivery System)



Chapter 7. Global Pharmaceutical Hot Melt Extrusion Equipment Market, by Geography, 2015 - 2025



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



Baker Perkins Ltd.

Coperion GmbH

Gabler GmbH & Co. KG

Milacron Holdings Corp.

Leistritz Advanced Technologies Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Xtrutech Ltd.

