MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- Webscale, the E-Commerce Cloud Company, today announced that it has partnered with Oro, Inc., joining its new Hosting Partner Program as the provider of choice for cloud hosting of OroCommerce or OroCRM enabled websites.

Webscale is the only multi-cloud solution that enables e-commerce businesses to rapidly migrate to the cloud, enhancing visibility and control over their applications. Delivered as a cloud-native software as-a-service (SaaS), the Webscale platform provides Oro customers with a portfolio of tools and features that ensure efficient usage of application infrastructure, blazing fast performance and unprecedented uptime across both desktop and mobile platforms.

The Oro partnership follows Webscale's recent launch of Webscale Standard, which combines Webscale's powerful suite of features with the convenience of bundled cloud hosting. Webscale Standard, Pro and Enterprise solutions, give small to midsize e-commerce businesses peace of mind that their cloud infrastructure is right-sized at all times for the highest performance and availability, while reducing spend and overhead costs.

"With many of our customers adopting a cloud-first strategy when deploying their OroCommerce-enabled storefronts, Webscale's skills, knowledge and experience will be of great value to the Oro ecosystem," commented Motti Danino, chief operating officer, Oro, Inc. "Oro is delighted to welcome Webscale to our hosting partner program."

"B2B e-commerce is one of the fastest growing segments of the market and the combination of OroCommerce plus Webscale's cloud management expertise provides a compelling solution," said Michael Guglielmi, vice president of business development, Webscale. "By incorporating performance, uptime, and security into the customer's cloud of choice, Webscale is uniquely positioned to support OroCommerce deployments in any public, private, or hybrid cloud environment."

For more information on Webscale's full portfolio of products, including Webscale Standard, Pro and Enterprise, as well as its a-la-carte performance and security solutions, please visit: www.webscale.com

About Webscale Networks

Webscale is the E-Commerce Cloud Company and a pioneer in integrated web application delivery in the cloud. Delivered as-a-Service, the Webscale platform allows businesses of all sizes to benefit from application scalability, load balancing, high performance, outage prevention, improved security and simple management across multiple cloud providers. Experts in cloud technology and creating powerful solutions for mid-market e-commerce and enterprise customers, Webscale is headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA, with offices in Boulder, CO and Bangalore, India. For more information, please visit: www.webscale.com

