sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,804 Euro		+0,191
+2,51 %
WKN: 872414 ISIN: GB0009457366 Ticker-Symbol: DGW1 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
29.11.2017 | 18:41
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - Directorate Change

29 November 2017

Directorate Change
Daily Mail and General Trust plc

Daily Mail and General Trust plc announces that, with effect from 1 December 2017, it has appointed JP Rangaswami as a Non-Executive Director.

JP Rangaswami brings extensive knowledge and experience in the fields of data and computer science.

He is currently the Chief Data Officer and Group Head of Innovation at Deutsche Bank. He is also a director and trustee of the Web Science Trust and adjunct professor in electronics and computer science at the University of Southampton. Mr Rangaswami was previously the Chief Scientist at Salesforce.com, inc. and BT Group plc.

There are no further details in relation to this new director which require disclosure pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

Name and contact number for queries:
Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary: 0203 615 2904

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

Northcliffe House

2 Derry Street

London W8 5TT

http://www.dmgt.com/

Registered in England and Wales No. 184594


© 2017 PR Newswire