DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - Directorate Change

29 November 2017

Directorate Change

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

Daily Mail and General Trust plc announces that, with effect from 1 December 2017, it has appointed JP Rangaswami as a Non-Executive Director.

JP Rangaswami brings extensive knowledge and experience in the fields of data and computer science.

He is currently the Chief Data Officer and Group Head of Innovation at Deutsche Bank. He is also a director and trustee of the Web Science Trust and adjunct professor in electronics and computer science at the University of Southampton. Mr Rangaswami was previously the Chief Scientist at Salesforce.com, inc. and BT Group plc.

There are no further details in relation to this new director which require disclosure pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

