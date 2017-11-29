RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
29 November 2017
RIGHTMOVE PLC
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
Rightmove Sharesave Plan - exercise of options
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Peter Brooks-Johnson
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial Notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Rightmove plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
|4.
|Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
|Ordinary Shares of 1p each
GB00B2987V85
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|Exercise of option granted on 1 October 2014 over 456 Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of £19.72 under the Rightmove 2008 ShareSave Plan. All shares were retained by the director.
|c)
|Prices and volumes
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|GBP19.72
|456
|GBP8,992.32
|d)
|Aggregated information not applicable for a single transaction
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|e)
|Date of transaction
|28 November 2017
|f)
|Place of transaction
|London, UK
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Robyn Perriss
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Finance Director
|b)
|Initial Notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Rightmove plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
|4.
|Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
|Ordinary Shares of 1p each
GB00B2987V85
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|Exercise of option granted on 1 October 2014 over 912 Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of £19.72 under the Rightmove 2008 ShareSave Plan. All shares were retained by the director.
|c)
|Prices and volumes
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|GBP19.72
|912
|GBP17,984.64
|d)
|Aggregated information not applicable for a single transaction
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|e)
|Date of transaction
|28 November 2017
|f)
|Place of transaction
|London, UK
Name and contact number for enquiries:
Sandra Odell
Company Secretary
Telephone: 01908 712058