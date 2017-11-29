sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, November 29

29 November 2017

RIGHTMOVE PLC

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Rightmove Sharesave Plan - exercise of options

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePeter Brooks-Johnson
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial Notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
a)NameRightmove plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of financial instrument
Identification code:		Ordinary Shares of 1p each
GB00B2987V85
b)Nature of transactionExercise of option granted on 1 October 2014 over 456 Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of £19.72 under the Rightmove 2008 ShareSave Plan. All shares were retained by the director.
c)Prices and volumesPriceVolumeTotal
GBP19.72456GBP8,992.32
d)Aggregated information not applicable for a single transactionPriceVolumeTotal
e)Date of transaction28 November 2017
f)Place of transactionLondon, UK

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRobyn Perriss
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/statusFinance Director
b)Initial Notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
a)NameRightmove plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of financial instrument
Identification code:		Ordinary Shares of 1p each
GB00B2987V85
b)Nature of transactionExercise of option granted on 1 October 2014 over 912 Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of £19.72 under the Rightmove 2008 ShareSave Plan. All shares were retained by the director.
c)Prices and volumesPriceVolumeTotal
GBP19.72912GBP17,984.64
d)Aggregated information not applicable for a single transactionPriceVolumeTotal
e)Date of transaction28 November 2017
f)Place of transactionLondon, UK

Name and contact number for enquiries:

Sandra Odell
Company Secretary

Telephone: 01908 712058


© 2017 PR Newswire