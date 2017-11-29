RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

29 November 2017

RIGHTMOVE PLC

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Rightmove Sharesave Plan - exercise of options

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Peter Brooks-Johnson

2. Reason for notification

a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer

a) Name Rightmove plc

b) Legal Entity Identifier 2138001JXGCFKBXYB828

4. Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of financial instrument

Identification code: Ordinary Shares of 1p each

GB00B2987V85

b) Nature of transaction Exercise of option granted on 1 October 2014 over 456 Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of £19.72 under the Rightmove 2008 ShareSave Plan. All shares were retained by the director.

c) Prices and volumes Price Volume Total

GBP19.72 456 GBP8,992.32

d) Aggregated information not applicable for a single transaction Price Volume Total

e) Date of transaction 28 November 2017