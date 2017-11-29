Nordic Nanovector: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

OSLO, Norway, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Board of Directors of Nordic Nanovector ASA call for an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held at Thon Hotel Vika Atrium, Munkedamsveien 45, Oslo on 20 December 2017 at 10:30 CET.

The purpose of the Extraordinary General Meeting is to vote on:

•An amended proposal for share based incentive program

•Issue of free-standing warrants under the new share based incentive program

•Issue of free-standing warrants to option holders to be used upon exercise of options granted under current programme

The full notice, agenda and appendices are attached. All relevant documents can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

Notice of attendance, in person or by proxy, shall be given no later than 18 December 2017, 16:00 CET by completing and forwarding a completed attendance form (attached) to Nordea Bank AB (publ), Issuer Services, Postboks 1166 Sentrum, 0107 Oslo, or to nis@nordea.com.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin a novel CD37-targeting Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugates (ARC) designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024.

The Company aims to rapidly develop Betalutin alone and in combination with other therapies, for the treatment of major types of NHL, targeting first regulatory submission in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in 2019.

Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutinin core markets.

The Company is also advancing a pipeline of ARCs and other immunotherapies for multiple cancer indications.

Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Ludvik Sandnes, Chairman

Phone: +47-907-43-017

E-mail: lsandnes@nordicnanovector.com

