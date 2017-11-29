MIDWAY CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- American Family Housing (AFH) -- a nonprofit organization that provides housing and services to low-income and homeless families and individuals -- is pleased to announce Milo Peinemann as its new chief executive officer. An experienced professional in permanent supportive housing and homeless services, Peinemann has a proven track record in the successful construction, operation and expansion of housing and homeless programs.

"Milo comes to American Family Housing during what we see as a moment of inflection in the effort to end homelessness as we know it," said Tom Burnham, chair of American Family Housing's all-volunteer board of directors. "What excites us is the passion and thoughtfulness that he brings to every discussion. He looks past the horizon but also has the practical know-how to get things done."

Most recently, Peinemann worked with homeless veterans at a Los Angeles-based nonprofit, overseeing the creation and start-up of a range of homeless services programs and the expansion of real estate housing development.

Peinemann said that a major focus for American Family Housing will be to address homelessness in ways that are collaborative and effective, but also less costly to taxpayers than leaving it to hospitals, the justice system and emergency response personnel to manage on their own.

"We are fortunate in that we see first-hand here at American Family Housing how the safety and dignity of having a home -- of belonging -- can heal and transform, not only the individual, but also the community that makes it possible," said Peinemann. "The Thanksgiving holiday that just passed is a reminder that most of us are gifted with the resilience and support that comes from our own communities.

"So on one level that is what we do. We make available a home, and the chance for people to take responsibility for themselves, but this time we bring with us a community that will be there for them. With support, anyone would be far more likely to succeed.

"But there's that other level. We know that we as a community fall short in that there is simply not enough affordable housing. " Peinemann said. "And so combined, those two things are what American Family Housing is all about. That's what we do."

Peinemann received his B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley and a Master of Planning from the University of Southern California. He has presented at conferences held by the National Alliance to End Homelessness, the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans (NCHV), the Southern California Association of Non-Profit Housing (SCANPH), the Affordable Housing Management Association (AHMA), and Housing California. He is co-chair of the Housing & Homelessness Working Group at the USC Center for Innovation and Research on Veterans & Military Families.

Burnham thanked board member Michael Aimola for overseeing AFH in an interim role as the organization transitioned to new leadership, and wished former Chief Executive Officer Donna Gallup well in her new career in academics.

"We agree with Milo that we can end homelessness, and the board of directors is very excited for American Family Housing to move forward under his direction during its third decade," said Burnham."

For more information, visit www.afhusa.org.

ABOUT AMERICAN FAMILY HOUSING: Founded in 1985, American Family Housing (AFH) is a nonprofit organization that provides a continuum of housing and services to vulnerable populations facing barriers to achieving housing stability. AFH provides services to 300 units that serve more than 1,300 unduplicated adults and children each year in Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties. AFH is committed to permanently ending the cycle of homelessness, helping low-income families and adults achieve a self-sustaining way of life. For more information, follow American Family Housing on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn and Instagram, and visit www.afhusa.org.

