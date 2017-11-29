

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - In a move that has drawn widespread condemnation, President Donald Trump on Wednesday retweeted three anti-Muslim videos originally posted by the deputy leader of the far-right, ultranationalist group Britain First.



The three videos shared by Trump depict purported Muslims assaulting people and smashing a statue of the Virgin Mary.



The videos were originally posted by Britain First's Jayda Fransen, who was charged with 'religious aggravated harassment' earlier this year.



The retweets have led to harsh criticism of Trump, who was accused of using anti-Muslim rhetoric throughout the presidential campaign.



The Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned Trump's retweets, accusing the president of inciting violence against American Muslims.



'By his unconscionable and irresponsible actions this morning, President Trump is clearly telling members of his base that they should hate Islam and Muslims,' said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad.



He added, 'These are actions one would expect to see on virulent anti-Muslim hate sites, not on the Twitter feed of the president of the United States.'



The retweets were also condemned by the office of British Prime Minister Theresa May, with a spokesman accusing Britain First of seeking to divide communities through their use of hate-filled narratives which peddle lies and stoke tensions.



'British people overwhelmingly reject the prejudiced rhetoric of the far right which is the antithesis of the values that this country represents - decency, tolerance and respect,' the spokesman said.



The husband of a member of parliament who was murdered last year by a man who shouted 'Britain First' as he attacked her said Trump should be ashamed of himself.



The reaction to the posts was not all negative, however, as former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke praised Trump's retweets.



'He's condemned for showing us what the fake news media WON'T,' Duke tweeted. 'Thank God for Trump! That's why we love him!'



