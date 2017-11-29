Impact Housing REIT, LLC: Impact Housing Founder Eddie Lorin to Keynote 'Impact Real Estate Bootcamp Series' Designed to Connect and Educate Real Estate Investors and Owners

The series is sponsored by the Jacob and Anita Penzer Foundation, produced by Alexander Golding, in Partnership with Jewish Funders Network



LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2017 / Impact Housing REIT, LLC (Impact Housing) Founder and CEO, Eddie Lorin, will keynote the launch of bootcamp series on Impact Real Estate on Monday, December 4th in New York City. The speaker series, designed to convene and connect real estate investors and owners, and educate around the material topics that encompass impact real estate, will be comprised of roundtable discussions hosted by experts in the field.

The first session, hosted by Eddie Lorin, will cover affordable housing, the affordability of housing, cleantech retrofits in low-income neighborhoods, securing government contracts, LIHTC considerations, important legal structures, and 21st century job re-training through green real estate retrofits, and will be followed by a cocktail party. Attendees can expect to leave with actionable takeaways to employ in your future impact real estate investments.

Date: Monday, December 04, 2017

Time: 3:00pm - 6:30pm EST.

Location: Seyfarth Shaw LLP, 620 8th Avenue #33, NYC NY

To sign up visit www.AlexanderGolding.com or Eventbrite. Members of Jewish Funders Network should contact Shira for a JFN registration code.

About Impact Housing REIT, LLC

Impact Housing REIT, LLC is a company founded by Edward ("Eddie") P. Lorin, a 30-year multifamily real estate veteran, focusing primarily on value-add and/or under-performing multifamily properties nationwide. Since 2001, the Impact Housing management team, has participated, as Principal or Advisor, in the purchase and transformation of more than $3 Billion worth of multifamily real estate amounting to more than 180 communities with approximately 40,000 apartment units nationwide. For more information on Impact Housing REIT, visit: www.ImpactHousing.com, watch our video, like us on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @theGOODREIT.

