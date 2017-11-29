Global Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market 2017-2025 - Supportive Regulatory Environment for Bacterial Conjunctivitis Products

DUBLIN, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global bacterial conjunctivitis market was valued at US$ 458.4 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 436.7 Mn by 2025 decreasing at a CAGR of - 0.54% from 2017 to 2025.

Conjunctiva is a delicate lining that covers the eyelids and is part of the outer surface of the eyeball. Bacterial conjunctivitis results when the conjunctiva is inflamed by bacteria, allergies or chemical irritants. The market is highly dynamic as currently very few investigative studies are being conducted with a weak product pipeline, owing to drug expiry issues, generic version of the antibiotics are going to dominate the market throughout the forecast period 2017-2025.

In 2016, fluoroquinolones segment held the largest market share chiefly due to factors such as the broad spectrum antimicrobial activity offered by fluoroquinolones against the Gram-positive, Gram-negative and anaerobic organism. The limitations of this segment throughout the forecast period are the forthcoming patent expiration of blockbuster branded drugs of the fluoroquinolones drug class. Aminoglycosides and macrolides together will be the fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period 2017-2025.

Factors contributing to the growth of this segment are increasing incidences of antibiotics related drug resistance in bacterial conjunctivitis patients and technological advancement with effective clinical trials conducted analyzing the safety and efficacy of the antibiotic drug formulations at different concentrations resulting in immediate relief due to immediate onset of action.

In 2016, North America held the largest revenue share mainly due to factors such as rising prevalence of bacterial conjunctivitis, affordable reimbursement scenario and presence of developed research and healthcare institutions. Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period 2017-2025, majorly due to factors such as high competition due to presence of existing and budding biopharmaceutical manufacturers involved in producing products for bacterial conjunctivitis treatment in this regions and supportive regulatory environment for bacterial conjunctivitis products and increasing disposable incomes.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of bacterial conjunctivitis

Rising public awareness regarding eye infections resulting in immediate treatment

Increasing air and water pollution and lack of self-hygiene

Supportive regulatory environment for bacterial conjunctivitis products

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Bacterial Conjunctivitis: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook



Chapter 4. Global Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market, by Drug Class, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 5. Global Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market, by Product Pipeline



Chapter 6. Global Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market, by Geography, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



Actavis Plc.

Akorn, Inc.

Bayer AG

F.Hoffman La-Roche Ltd.

InSite Vision Incorporated

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Perrigo Company Plc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9pnfls/global_bacterial



Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716