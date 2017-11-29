The global redundant array of inexpensive disks (RAID) controller card market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global RAID controller card market segmentation by product type and geography

Technavio's report on the global RAID controller card market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by product type, including hardware RAID and software RAID. In 2016, the global RAID controller card market was dominated by hardware RAID, with a market share of more than 95%. A major reason for the growth of the hardware RAID segment is the growth of discrete RAID controller cards. RAID controller cards can be deployed by two techniques. One of them is using discrete RAID controller cards and the other is integrating hardware based on the ROC technology.

Based on geography, the global RAID controller card market has been segmented into the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. In 2016, the global RAID controller card market was dominated by the Americas, with a revenue share of close to 41%.

"The main reason for the dominance of the Americas in the global RAID controller card market is the presence of several data centers in the region. The US is also a leading country when it comes to data center spending. In March 2017, Google announced that the firm had spent over USD 30 billion on data centers in the preceding three years. Several data centers operating in the US are owned by global colocation and managed hosting service vendors, communication service providers, and telecommunication equipment manufacturers," says Raghu Raj Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research

Global RAID controller card market: competitive vendor landscape

The global RAID controller card market is consolidated because of the presence of major RAID controller card manufacturers. Some of the top vendors include Broadcom, FUJITSU, Intel, Dell, and HP Development Company. These vendors compete on several factors such as price, technology, performance, reliability, brand, performance, product portfolio, distribution, reputation, customer service and support, and the availability of software. The vendors in the market emphasize on developing new RAID controller cards, as well as releasing upgrades for the existing RAID controller cards, which further increases the competition in the global RAID controller card market.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Increasing demand for cloud-based storage

Emergence of mini data centers

Market challenges:

Technical challenges regarding data protection

Growth of erasure coding

Market trends:

Increasing popularity of flash-based storage

Emergence of containerized data centers

