SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- Performance Horizon, the leading global provider of partner management software for the world's great brands, today announced the appointment of marketing and performance retailing veteran Jim Nichols as Chief Marketing Officer. This new role is based in the company's fast-growing San Francisco office.

A 25-year veteran of the US and international marketing industries, Nichols has been active in the digital and performance marketing spaces since 1999, and was an early evangelist for performance-based partnership marketing globally. His industry experience spans more than 80 different B2C and B2B verticals, including developing successful positioning and go-to-market plans for more than 40 adtech and martech companies.

Most recently he was VP of Marketing for mobile analytics company, Singular. Prior to Singular, he was VP of Marketing for Conversant, where he led various efforts in the successful rebrand of the company from ValueClick, Inc.

"We're excited to have Jim join the Performance Horizon team in this new, global role," said Malcolm Cowley, CEO. "While his SaaS marketing background is accomplished, at his core he is a big brand guy, and we look forward to him bringing that sensibility to our mission of transforming partner marketing for the world's great consumer and B2B businesses."

About Performance Horizon

Performance Horizon helps the world's leading brands build powerful business partnerships that drive extraordinary business growth. The Performance Horizon Partner Management Platform (PMP) is an end-to-end, SaaS-based solution for forming, managing, analyzing, and predicting the future results of partner marketing programs using artificial intelligence. Hundreds of the world's largest brands leverage our real-time technology to manage more than $5B in partner programs and financial exchanges across 180+ countries worldwide. To learn more about Performance Horizon and partner marketing, visit performancehorizon.com

