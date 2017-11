WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After rising sharply early in the session, shares of Nuance Communications (NUAN) have pulled back off their highs but remain firmly positive in afternoon trading on Wednesday. Nuance is currently up by 6.6 percent after reaching its best intraday level in over four months.



The early rally by Nuance came after the speech and imaging solutions company reported better than expected fiscal fourth quarter adjusted earnings and revenues.



