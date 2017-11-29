Global Smart Elevator Market, 2017-2025 - Flourishing Construction and Real Estate Industry Bodes Well for the Market

DUBLIN, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Smart Elevator Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global smart elevator market is expected to witness a growth of 12.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 - 2025.

Smart elevators are emerging as the most effective solution for managing the traffic between the floors of high-rise/multi-storey buildings. Smart elevators represent more secured and energy efficient options as compared to conventional elevators, while simultaneously enabling comparatively faster movement of traffic within a building. According to a study by American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, smart elevators have the potential to ensure energy and cost savings by almost 40% as compared to conventional elevators.

Smart elevators are equipped with modern security systems including biometrics, touch screen, destination dispatching & access control systems among others. The global smart elevators market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period 2017 - 2025 due to flourishing construction and real estate industry post economic recession. Urbanization and rise in the number of new dwelling units in cities has made the real estate sector competitive. Builders are coming up with new projects and are offering automation and smart elevators as a part of amenities.



Moreover, a trend of the construction industry going green can be seen. Over the past few years, the industry has been flooding with sustainable green products. According the U.S. Green Building Council, there were only 2% non-residential green buildings in the U.S. in 2005. However, by 2015 almost half of the non-residential buildings in the country were green. The on-going shift in paradigm towards green buildings is expected create huge opportunities for the smart elevators market.



Although the adoption of smart elevators is increasing steadily in developed economies, replacing the old conventional elevator with the advanced smart elevator is still an expensive proposition. An average cost of replacing conventional elevator with the smart equivalent costs between $60,000 and $250,000 per elevator, depending upon the size of the building. Moreover, smart elevator manufacturers are required to comply with several stringent government mandates and other entry barriers.



Although Asia Pacific trails behind North America and Europe in adoption, improving standard of living, urbanization, growing awareness regarding the benefits offered by smart technologies, and latent potential of the region is expected to make it the most lucrative smart elevators market in the years to come.



The entry of international players together with the local vendors is expected to augment market competition, supporting market growth. China, Singapore, Korea and India are major markets and uphold huge growth potential. The governments of these leading countries have been promoting energy efficient solutions in a bid to achieve energy self-sufficiency. For instance, China has drafted plans for developing robust smart grid infrastructure to manage energy consumption wisely. All these factors are collectively expected to drive market demand in Asia Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



1.1. Report Scope and Description



1.2. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary



2.1. Global Smart Elevator Market Snapshot

3. Global Smart Elevator Market Analysis



3.1. Global Smart Elevator Market Overview

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.2.1. Recent Trends

3.2.2. Future Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Challenges

3.4. See-Saw Analysis

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6. Market Positioning of Key Industry Participants

3.6.1. Major Strategies Adopted

3.6.2. Analyst Recommendations

4. Global Smart Elevator Market Revenue, By Service Type, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)



4.1. Market Analysis

4.2. New Purchase & Installation

4.3. Upgrade (Modernization)

4.4. Maintenance

5. Global Smart Elevator Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)



5.1. Market Analysis

5.2. Residential

5.3. Commercial

5.4. Healthcare & Institutional

5.5. Industrial

6. North America Smart Elevator Market Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)



7. Europe Smart Elevator Market Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)



8. Asia Pacific Smart Elevator Market Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)



9. Rest of World Smart Elevator Market Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)



10. Company Profiles



10.1. Hitachi Ltd.

10.2. Bosch Security Systems

10.3. Otis Elevator Company

10.4., Honeywell International Inc.

10.5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

10.6. Kone Corporation

10.7. Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.

10.8. Johnson Controls Inc.

10.9. Schneider Electric SA

10.10. Schindler Group

10.11. Fujitec Co., Ltd.

10.12. ThyssenKrupp Elevator



For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jcvtlw/global_smart

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716