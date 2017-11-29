Global Endocrine Testing Market, 2025 - Market is Expected to Reach US$ 14,758.6 Million

DUBLIN, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Endocrine Testing Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global endocrine testing market was valued at US$ 7,359.4 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 14,758.6 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2017 to 2025.

The global endocrine testing market is driven by increasing incidence of hormonal imbalances in individuals across all age groups. Such increase in disease incidence has resulted in development of advanced diagnostic technologies thus increasing the demand for sophisticated testing methods. However, it is anticipated that significant costs involved in development of advanced testing techniques may hold back rapid commercialization of these technologies in the market, thereby restrain the market growth.

Among the various test types used in endocrine diagnostics, insulin testing and thyroid stimulating hormone test will account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period. High incidence of hyper - and hypothyroidism and increasing prevalence of diabetes are the key drivers of these segments. Additionally, being chronic in nature, these diseases demand periodic monitoring through testing methods, and at higher frequencies. This fact will ensure the dominance of these segments during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America currently leads the global endocrine testing market, in terms of revenue generation. High incidence of several types of endocrine diseases, swift adoption of novel testing techniques supported by regulatory infrastructure and positive reimbursement scenario mainly contribute to the dominance of North America on the global front. Asia Pacific is observed to be the fastest progressing regional market for endocrine testing. Changes in lifestyle leading to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and huge target population base are the prime drivers of Asia Pacific market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface



1.1. Report Scope and Description



1.2. Research Methodology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Endocrine Testing Market Portraiture

2.1.1. Global Endocrine Testing Market, by Test Type, 2016

2.1.2. Global Endocrine Testing Market, by Endocrine Disorders, 2016

2.1.3. Global Endocrine Testing Market, by Testing Technology, 2016

2.1.4. Global Endocrine Testing Market, by End-user, 2016

2.1.5. Global Endocrine Testing Market, by Geography, 2016

Chapter 3. Endocrine Testing: Market Dynamics and Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.4.1. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography

3.5. Competitive Landscape

3.5.1. Competitive Landscape, by Key Players, 2016

Chapter 4. Global Endocrine Testing Market, by Test Type, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Test Type

4.2. Estradiol (E2) Testing

4.3. Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) Testing

4.4. Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Hormone Testing

4.5. Luteinizing Hormone (LH) Testing

4.6. Dehydroepiandrosterone Sulfate (DHEAS) Testing

4.7. Progesterone Testing

4.8. Testosterone Testing

4.9. Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Testing

4.10. Prolactin Testing

4.11. Cortisol Testing

4.12. Insulin Testing

4.13. Others

Chapter 5. Global Endocrine Testing Market, by Endocrine Disorders, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Endocrine Disorders

5.2. Adrenal Disorders

5.3. Calcium Problems

5.4. Glucose (islet cells) Disorders

5.5. Male and Female Gonadal Problems

5.6. Heart Disorders

5.7. Hypertensive Disorders

5.8. Thyroid Disorders

5.9. Pituitary Disorders

Chapter 6. Global Endocrine Testing Market, by Testing Technology, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Testing Technology

6.2. Immunoassay Technology

6.3. Tandem Mass Spectrometry

6.4. Sensors Technology

6.5. Monoclonal and Polyclonal Antibody Technology

6.6. Clinical Chemistry Technology

6.7. Others

Chapter 7. Global Endocrine Testing Market, by Testing Technology, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Testing Technology

7.2. Hospitals

7.3. Clinical Laboratories

7.4. Research and Academia

7.5. Others

Chapter 8. Global Endocrine Testing Market, by Geography, 2015 - 2025

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

AB Sciex Pte Ltd.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Biomedical Technologies (Alfa Aesar)

bioMrieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

DiaSorin

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5gkbmk/global_endocrine





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716