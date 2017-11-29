Global $1.36 Billion Artificial Intelligence Market 2017-2025 - Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 52%

DUBLIN, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The artificial intelligence market was valued at US$ 1.36 Bn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 52% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Many international giants are engaged in the development of a variety of technologies which are categorized under the field of artificial intelligence. Technologies such as deep learning, intelligent robots, neuro-linguistic programming and querying method, among others have been aiding in the enhancement of the existing systems to produce maximum output.

In addition to the CNC machines and robotics, artificial intelligence has also found its application across different industry verticals such as healthcare, oil and gas and automotive and transportation among others. With the merits offered by artificial intelligence, the aforementioned end-user industries are rapidly incorporating this technology in order to achieve optimum results. Consequently, the demand for application-specific artificial intelligence is growing at a significant rate and is expected to grow even further in the following years.

Artificial intelligence market is evolving at a significant rate and is characterized by well-established international players, as of 2016. With consistent evolution of artificial intelligence, the developers have been working towards introducing more sophisticated and advanced artificial intelligence systems. The companies are also trying to develop application-specific AI and are perpetually exploring new avenues to enhance the existing processes with the artificial intelligence.

Key Trends:

Consistent evolution of new and advanced artificial intelligence

Rising adoption of artificial intelligence across different verticals of end-use industries

Heavy investments towards the development and applications for artificial intelligence by industry giants



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Artificial Intelligence Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Artificial Intelligence Market, By Technology

2.3. Global Artificial Intelligence Market, By End-use Industry

2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence Market, By Geography



3. Global Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis

3.1. Global Artificial Intelligence Market Overview

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.2.1. Recent Trends

3.2.2. Future Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. See-Saw Analysis

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6. Market Positioning of Key Industry Participants



4. Global Artificial Intelligence Market Revenue, By Technology, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Market Analysis

4.2. Deep Learning

4.3. Robotics

4.4. Digital Personal Assistant

4.5. Querying Method

4.6. Neuro-Linguistic Programming

4.7. Context-Aware Processing



5. Global Artificial Intelligence Market Revenue, By End-use Industry, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Market Analysis

5.2. Manufacturing and Processing

5.3. BFSI

5.4. Oil and Gas

5.5. Healthcare

5.6. Agriculture

5.7. Automotive and Transportation

5.8. Retail

5.9. Others



6. North America Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)



7. Europe Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)



8. Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)



9. Rest of World (RoW) Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)



10. Company Profiles



Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Intel Corporation

General Vision, Inc.

Numenta, Inc.

Sentient Technologies Holdings Ltd.

Fingenius Limited

Inbenta Technologies, Inc.

