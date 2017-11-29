MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- Pediapharm Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PDP) (the "Company" or "Pediapharm") announces with great sadness that Mr. Douglas M. Stuve, an independent member of the Company's Board of Directors, passed away on November 23, 2017. Mr. Stuve was appointed in 2013 and was the Chair of the Company's Compensation, Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

"First and foremost, on behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Pediapharm team, we want to extend our deepest sympathies to Doug's family", stated Mr. Pierre Lapalme, the Company's Chairman. "In addition to being a good friend, he was a valued member of the Pediapharm family and we are forever grateful for his contributions".

