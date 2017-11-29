

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A majority of Republican voters continue to support the tax reform bill passed by the GOP-controlled House, although the results of a new Politico/Morning Consult poll show a notable decrease in the level of support.



The poll found that 59 percent of Republican voters support the House tax reform bill, down from 66 percent a week ago.



Republican opposition to the legislation has also edged up to 12 percent from 9 percent, while the percentage of GOP voters that are undecided rose to 28 percent from 25 percent.



The survey showed that Democrat opposition to the tax bill also climbed to 58 percent from 52 percent, with just 23 percent of Democrats supporting the legislation.



Independents remain divided on the proposal, as 30 percent support the legislation and 34 percent are opposed. Another 36 percent are undecided.



The poll also found a divide among registered voters overall, with 36 percent supporting the bill and a matching 36 percent opposed.



The least popular provision of the Republican tax reform bill is a proposal to eliminate the state and local tax deduction.



Forty-four percent of voters oppose eliminating the deduction, including 53 percent of Democrats, 41 percent of independents, and even 38 percent of Republicans.



The release of the survey results comes as the Senate prepares to take up its version of the tax reform bill after the legislation was approved by the Senate Budget Committee on Tuesday.



The Politico/Morning Consult survey of 1,994 registered voters was conducted November 21st through 25th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.



