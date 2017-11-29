TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- As complexity grows, no one can afford to do business as usual. Today, Fasken launches a new brand and website.

We have made the decision to change our name from Fasken Martineau to Fasken. We know that many of our clients refer to us as Fasken and therefore we have made this change officially. Given the shift in our name, we have taken this opportunity to rebrand the firm. We have a new logo with a font that is unique to us, new colours, and a modern identity. Our new website provides a better browser experience, making it easier to access and navigate lawyer skills and relevant experience. It is built on sophisticated, responsive technology, creating a personalized interest-based experience across devices.

"Our clients are the core of our business. We are committed to providing them excellent, innovative, practical and cost effective legal services," said Peter Feldberg, Fasken's Firm Managing Partner. "Our new site ensures a better experience for our clients - making navigation to the information of interest to them quicker and easier."

Fasken has offices in every major Canadian business market - Calgary, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Toronto, Vancouver - as well as London (United Kingdom), Johannesburg (South Africa), and a representative office in Beijing (China). Check out our new look at fasken.com.

About Fasken

Fasken is a leading international law firm with more than 700 lawyers and nine offices on four continents. Clients rely on us for practical, innovative and cost-effective legal services. We solve the most complex business challenges, providing exceptional value and putting clients at the centre of all we do. For additional information, please visit our website at fasken.com.

Contacts:

Genevieve Chalifour

Media Relations Specialist

Fasken

+1 514 871 5987

gchalifour@fasken.com



Stephanie Berthiaume

Director, Marketing and Communications

Fasken

+1 514 397 5212

sberthiaume@fasken.com

www.fasken.com



