Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Opportunity Analysis 2014-2017 and Industry Forecasts 2017-2022

The "Diabetes Care Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2017-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global diabetes care devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2022 to reach $26,710.3 million by 2022.



Increasing prevalence of diabetes, technological advancements, rise in obese population, sedentary lifestyle & improper diet, and increasing need for faster and safer diagnosis and treatment of diabetes are the key market drivers covered in the report which will support the industry growth in the forecast period. However, high cost associated with diagnosis and treatment, reimbursement issues for new technologies, and lack of awareness about the timely care of the disease for its better management are the major pain points, restraining the adoption of the diabetes care devices.



The global diabetes care devices market studied in this report is mainly segmented by product type and geography. Based on the product type, the global diabetes care devices market is mainly segmented into monitoring devices and insulin delivery devices. The monitoring devices segment holds the major share of the global diabetes care devices market, owing to the increased adoption of test strips and self-monitoring blood glucose devices across the globe.



With the increasing trend of self-management and the rising awareness towards the disease in the developing countries, these devices can be utilized to aid in adjustment of therapeutic regimen in response to blood glucose values and to help patient adjust their dietary intake, physical activity, and insulin doses to improve glycaemic control on a regular basis.



An exhaustive analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry for the five major geographies: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa is included in the geographical analysis section. These regions are further analyzed at a country level with the detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis.



The report also includes the competitive landscape based on extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 3 years (2014-2017). The study has also incorporated the market share analysis of leading players and detailed profiles of top 10 market players including detailed financial performance, product offerings, and strategic growth initiatives of each player.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Incidence & Prevalence of Diabetes

4.2.2. Technological Advancements

4.2.3. Rise in Obesity

4.2.4. Increasing Sedentary Lifestyle and Improper Diet

4.2.5. Other Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. High Cost Associated with Diagnosis and Treatment

4.3.2. Reimbursement Issues

4.3.3. Other Restraints

4.3.3. Lack of Awareness

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Development of Advanced Insulin Delivery Technologies

4.4.2. Other Opportunities

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Stringent Regulations and Registration Process

4.5.2. Other Challenges

4.6. Regulatory Analysis

4.6.1. North America

4.6.2. Europe

4.6.3. Asia-Pacific

4.7. Market Share Analysis, by Key Players



5. Diabetes Care Devices Market, By Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Diabetes Monitoring Devices

5.2.1. Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

5.2.2. Test Strips

5.2.3. Lancets

5.2.4. Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices

5.2.5. Hemoglobin A1c Testing Kits

5.3. Insulin Delivery Devices

5.3.1. Insulin Syringes

5.3.2. Insulin Pens

5.3.3. Insulin Pumps

5.3.4. Insulin Jet Injectors



6. Diabetes Care Devices Market, By Geography



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

7.2. New Product Launches

7.3. Approvals

7.4. Expansions

7.5. Acquisitions

7.6. Others



8. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)



Abbott Laboratories

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

Becton, Dickinson And Company

F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Novo Nordisk A/S

Sanofi AS

Terumo Corporation

Ypsomed AG

