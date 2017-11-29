Global In-car Wireless Charging Market to 2025 - Relatively Slow Charging Speed Hinders Market Growth

DUBLIN, November 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global In-car Wireless Charging Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global in-car wireless charging market is expected to witness a strong growth during the forecast period 2017 - 2025.



The overall in-car wireless charging system market is strongly driven by the growth in production of smart automotives. Post-recession, the automotive industry worldwide has shown positive signs of recovery. The demand for luxury and semi-luxury high performance vehicles has risen significantly over the last few years. Premium and luxury car segment represents the largest end-use segment in the global in-car wireless charging system market.



The segment accounted for over three-fourth of the market revenue in 2016. Rising demand for smart cars is driving the demand for advanced car infotainment systems and telematics , thereby driving demand for wireless charging systems in luxury and premium car segment.



Commercial vehicle segment including both light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles presents a sound growth opportunity for in-care wireless charging device manufacturers. Increased trade activity and volumes of on-road containerized freight over a long distance necessitates use of infotainment technologies including GPS navigation, which consumes battery.



The use of in-car wireless charging systems eliminates the need to carry multiple chargers, thereby efficiently addressing concerns related to the battery life. However, the adoption of wireless charging technology in automotives is marred by several challenges. One of the major challenges is the lack of universal standard and incompatibility with several existing devices.



The existing charging solutions including cases, stands, and mats either support the Qi or PowerMat standard. With the introduction of Apple's latest iPhones that support wireless charging, automakers may be encouraged to make this a standard across most of their fleets. Relatively slow charging speed than wired charging is another challenge inhibiting the market growth.



As of 2016, Original Equipment Manufacturers-fitted segment dominated the global in-car wireless charging system market, accounting for over 2/3rd of the global market revenue. Although aftermarket plays a significant role in the replacement demand of wireless charging systems, it is expected that the sale of infotainment products such as wireless charging units would improve through Original Equipment Manufacturers than through aftermarket channel. With OEMs increasingly looking to penetrate mid-size and basic model segments, they are expected to offer wireless charging systems as a part of add-on package in these segment cars.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global In-car Wireless Charging System Market Snapshot



3. Global In-car Wireless Charging System Market Analysis

3.1. Global In-car Wireless Charging System Market Overview

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. See-Saw Analysis

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6. Market Positioning of Key Industry Participants



4. Global In-car Wireless Charging System Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Market Analysis

4.2. Passenger Vehicles

4.2.1. Premium & Luxury Cars

4.2.2. Mid-segment & Basic Cars

4.2.3. Sports Cars

4.3. Commercial Vehicles



5. Global In-car Wireless Charging System Market Revenue, By Sales Channel, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Market Analysis

5.2. OEM-fitted

5.3. Aftermarket



6. North America In-car Wireless Charging System Market Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)

6.1. North America In-car Wireless Charging System Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)

6.1.1. Passenger Vehicles

6.1.1.1. Premium & Luxury Cars

6.1.1.2. Mid-segment & Basic Cars

6.1.1.3. Sports Cars

6.1.2. Commercial Vehicles

6.2. North America In-car Wireless Charging System Market Revenue, By Sales Channel, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)

6.2.1. OEM-fitted

6.2.2. Aftermarket

6.3. North America In-car Wireless Charging System Market Revenue, By Country, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)

6.3.1. U.S.

6.3.1.1. U.S. In-car Wireless Charging System Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)

6.3.1.2. U.S. In-car Wireless Charging System Market Revenue, By Sales Channel, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)

6.3.2. Rest of North America

6.3.2.1. Rest of North America In-car Wireless Charging System Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)

6.3.2.2. Rest of North America In-car Wireless Charging System Market Revenue, By Sales Channel, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)



7. Europe In-car Wireless Charging System Market Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)



8. Asia Pacific In-car Wireless Charging System Market Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)



9. Rest of World In-car Wireless Charging System Market Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)



10. Company Profiles



Powermat Technologies Ltd.

Qualcomm, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Mojo Mobility, Inc.

PowerbyProxi

Put2Go

Toyota Motor Corporation

General Motors

The Ford Motor Company

Jaguar

The Hyundai Motor Company

BMW AG

Mercedes-Benz



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9g37kg/global_incar



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716