SAN RAFAEL (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply lower early in the session, shares of Autodesk (ADSK) continue to see substantial weakness in afternoon trading on Wednesday. Autodesk is currently down by 17.8 percent after hitting a three-month intraday low.



The steep drop by Autodesk comes after the software developer reported a narrower than expected third quarter loss but provided mixed guidance. The company also announced plans to cut 1,150 jobs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX