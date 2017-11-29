Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) -



- All-new Subaru XV and Impreza achieved maximum five star overall rating in the Euro NCAP safety test - Subaru awarded top rating for the 6th consecutive time*[1] - Both Subaru XV and Impreza performed the best score ever for Subaru in the Adult Occupant Protection*[2] and Pedestrian Protection*[3]



Subaru Europe, the European subsidiary of Subaru Corporation, announced today that the all-new Subaru XV and Impreza models (European specs.) have each achieved the maximum five star overall rating in the 2017 European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP)*[4] safety performance test.



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/612005/Subaru_XV_2017_FW.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/612004/Subaru_Impreza_2017_MD.jpg )



The all-new Subaru XV and Impreza achieved outstanding scores in all four assessment areas (Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Pedestrian Protection, Safety Assist), well above the minimum threshold required and with a noticeable high overall average.



The all-new Subaru XV and Impreza are the first models to feature the new Subaru Global Platform (SGP), designed to deliver higher levels of safety performance, driving enjoyment and ride comfort. The SGP brings significant enhancement to the body and chassis rigidity (front lateral flexural rigidity +90%, torsional rigidity +70%, front suspension rigidity +70%, rear sub frame rigidity +100%) and impact energy absorption is improved by 40% over present models.



The all-new Subaru XV and Impreza models are equipped with 7 airbags, including one SRS knee airbag installed for the driver's seat, and a revised seatbelt equipped with a locking tongue reducing injury levels and better protecting all passengers in case of collision.



Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist technology, fitted as standard on both all-new Subaru XV and Impreza, was a strong performer in the Autonomous Emergency Braking at Euro NCAP test with cars and pedestrians. The EyeSight Driver Assist technology is a set of two digital stereo cameras that monitor the traffic movement to warn the driver of a threat ahead and to apply pre-collision braking in emergency situations, in order to avoid or at least to mitigate the collision. The EyeSight system also ensures the lateral support functions, warning the driver of unintentional lane departure and assisting the driver in keeping the travelling lane.



"We are very pleased that the Euro NCAP has recognized the new Subaru XV and Impreza with 5 star rating in their recent tests", said Masamichi Kudo, President and CEO of Subaru Europe. "Safety is the core value Subaru provides to customers and we are proud to have been endorsed all over the world with outstanding safety recognitions for both new models, and now also in Europe. This marks the 6th time in a row that Subaru has been honored with the prestigious five star rating from Euro NCAP following the 2009 rating for the Legacy, 2011 Subaru XV, 2012 Forester, 2014 Outback, and 2016 Levorg".



The all-new Subaru XV and Impreza received prestigious recognition on the safety performance at a global level. Both new models (Japanese specs.) won 3 awards in the Japan New Car Assessment Program (JNCAP) crash safety evaluation tests conducted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) and the National Agency for Automotive Safety and Victim's Aid (NASVA). Firstly, both new models received an award for reaching 5 star safety ranking. Secondly, they won the 2016-2017 Grand Prix Award for earning the highest safety score ever with 199.7 of maximum 208 points. Lastly, the two new models received the Special Award for having a pedestrian protection airbag as standard (in Japan).



After their launch in USA, the new Subaru XV and Impreza (American specs.) received the 2017 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).



About Subaru Europe NV/SA



Subaru Europe NV/SA is a fully-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation, the manufacturer of Subaru vehicles in Japan. Headquartered in Zaventem, Belgium, Subaru Europe acts as a local hub for all Subaru importers in Europe. It supports the distribution network via a number of functions. These include product and service training, trading, brand marketing, product marketing, market research and public relations as well as the development, testing and distribution of Subaru genuine parts and accessories.



References:



*1: On the models tested between 2009-2017



2*: Subaru XV and Impreza Adult Occupant Protection score: 94% of latest Euro NCAP assessment Protocol



3*: Subaru XV Pedestrian Protection score: 84% of latest Euro NCAP assessment Protocol



Impreza Pedestrian Protection score: 82% of latest Euro NCAP assessment Protocol



*4: An independent agency composed of European governments and European motoring and consumer organizations



