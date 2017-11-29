Higdon Group: Ray Higdon Announces Training on How to Grow a Network Marketing Team

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2017 / Ray Higdon, a resident of Southwest Florida for 28 years and the owner of an Inc. 5000 company, has announced that he will be offering a one day only training for network marketers on December 16th, 2017. The training will focus of how to grow a network marketing business using social media and other methods. The event will take place at the Holiday Inn, close to the Fort Myers Airport at Town Center 9931 Interstate Commerce Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33913 from 9am until 3pm EST. People are encouraged to read more details and purchase tickets here.

"I will be showing you how to grow a large, profitable Network Marketing Team using online and offline methods," says Ray Higdon. "I will be your speaker for the day, showing you how I became the #1 income earner in a company that I joined when I was financially down. I went from broke to attracting thousands of people into my team, and growing a profitable business. I can show you how to do this, so I hope to see you there."

The event will take place at the Holiday Inn, a very comfortable facility in a prime location. Guests will be able to make use of the free shuttle service to and from the airport and the nearby town center. The Holiday Inn has a popular 24-hour business center with free Wi-Fi and free parking. Guests can also enjoy the 24-hour fitness center, which also includes a heated outdoor pool and whirlpool. Furthermore, live entertainment and a cocktail lounge are available.

People are also encouraged to view Facebook page of Ray Higdon. This offers an opportunity for people to share their experiences and grow their own community. Ray also uses the Facebook page to announce new events and products.

Contact Higdon Group:

Ray Higdon

support@RayHigdon.com

PO Box 07028 Ft. Myers, FL 33919

SOURCE: Ray Higdon