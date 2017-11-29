Higdon Group: Network Marketing Trainer Shares Stage with Pitbull And Tony Robbins in Las Vegas

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2017 / Ray Higdon, a Fort Myers, FL resident, recently shared the stage with Pitbull, Tony Robbins, and many others in Las Vegas. This happened at the Las Vegas Convention Center on November 19th, 2017. Higdon is a well-known and highly successful trainer for the network marketing profession. Last year, the Forever Wealth Club, which was established by Higdon, was featured on the Inc. 5000 list as one of America's fastest growing companies. Those who want to learn more about Ray Higdon and how he can support them can check out his website.

Ray Higdon himself says, "It was a real honor to share the stage with these powerhouses. If you had told me I would be on stage with these kind of speakers a few years ago when I was in personal foreclosure from losing it all in the real estate industry, I wouldn't have believed you."

As part of the Higdon Group, Ray and his wife regularly hold public speaking events in which they discuss various tools, techniques, and strategies for others to be successful in network marketing. They build on their own considerable experience in the field, essentially demonstrating how it can be done. Because they understand that not everybody is able to attend their different events, they also always make recordings, which can be purchased separately or as part of regular attendance tickets. People are encouraged to contact the Higdon Group with questions about this.

One of the ways in which Ray has built his impressive network is through social media. He says, "Social media is such an important tool nowadays. It offers an opportunity to communicate with others, discuss any issues you come across, and share information. It is a vital tool for network marketers, in other words."

Ray Higdon has a number of upcoming events, including half day and full day training sessions in Baltimore, MD, and in Fort Myers, FL. Those interested in his events, who want to book tickets, or who wish to purchase the recordings, are encouraged to visit his website or view their Facebook page for more information.

Contact Higdon Group:

Ray Higdon

support@RayHigdon.com

PO Box 07028 Ft. Myers, FL 33919

SOURCE: Ray Higdon