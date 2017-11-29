sprite-preloader
WKN: A1CX3T ISIN: US88160R1014 Ticker-Symbol: TL0 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
29.11.2017 | 21:09
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Tesla, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 11, 2017 - TSLA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Tesla, Inc. ("Tesla") (NASDAQ: TSLA) between May 4, 2016 and October 6, 2017. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/tesla-inc?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) contrary to defendants' representations, Tesla had severely inadequate inventory and was woefully unprepared to launch its Model 3 sedan as anticipated; and (2) as a result, Tesla's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Tesla, you have until December 11, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll-Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE