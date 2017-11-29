LOS ALTOS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- Tricentis, recognized as the test automation leader by top analysts, today announced the 11.0 release of their Tricentis Tosca Continuous Testing Platform. With software becoming the primary interface between end-user and the enterprise, it's imperative to protect the user experience in order to gain and retain a competitive edge. Tricentis Tosca's latest release focuses on exposing user interface and user experience issues earlier in the release cycle.

"Every company I visit has one thing in common: the software testing team must address more complex software testing challenges in shorter time intervals," said Dr. Gerd Weishaar, Chief Product Officer for Tricentis. "In order to rise to the challenge, software testers must explore new and more collaborative methods to achieving their software quality goals. Employing practices like exploratory testing, scriptless mobile application testing and automated cross-browser testing are just a few techniques that will enable advanced software test automation -- and all are key capabilities of the Tricentis Tosca 11.0 release."

To further support DevOps and digital transformation initiatives, Tricentis Tosca 11.0 introduces a number of new capabilities that accelerate feedback cycles in order to quickly validate changes to the UI or user experience.

Collaborate to test the end-user experience on mobile applications with Exploratory Testing

By assisting testers to seamlessly collaborate and share feedback, Tricentis Tosca customers can find and fix defects faster than those using traditional, legacy testing platforms. This is made possible with simplified exploratory test session planning, recording of test actions with annotated screenshots and videos, and instant sharing of detailed test results -- all from a mobile device.

Execute scriptless, cross-browser testing with Selenium WebDriver

Tricentis Tosca 11.0 extends scriptless, model-based automation by giving test teams access to a multitude of browser configurations through Selenium WebDriver. By leveraging Selenium WebDriver, a single Tricentis Tosca test case can execute automatically against over 1,100 browser configurations and mobile environments. This feature also enables access to cloud-based test environments such as BrowserStack and Sauce Labs.

Speed up testing for iOS and Android applications with new mobile engine

Tricentis Tosca 11.0 now leverages Appium as its mobile engine. Users can take advantage of Tricentis' next-generation scriptless technology to quickly construct and maintain powerful mobile tests without the need to wrestle with scripts. Tricentis Tosca expands the Appium engine, giving testers the ability to execute a single test definition across an extensive range of simulators, emulators, or actual devices.

Find out more about what's new in Tricentis Tosca Continuous Testing Platform 11.0.

