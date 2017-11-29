Technical disturbances on Nasdaq Nordic Index and Equity Derivatives markets.



Due to the service disruption in GCF, the Danish derivative closing prices will be recalculated due to this issue. The Swedish derivatives closing prices will be calculated and disseminated when all prices have been verified.



For further trading information please contact:



Trading Operations + 46 8 405 7360 tradingoperations@nasdaq.com



For technical questions please contact (GINET):



Technical Support + 46 8 405 6750 technicalsupport@nasdaq.com