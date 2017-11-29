SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- MOVE Guides, a technology leader that helps HR teams move their employees around the world, today announced the appointment of Jacky Cohen as director, People and Culture. Based in MOVE Guides' San Francisco office, Cohen is responsible for supporting the company's U.S. growth plans.

MOVE Guides is revolutionizing the way companies move and manage their global talent in order to compete and win in the global marketplace. Tantamount to the shared success of MOVE Guides and their customers is building a team and culture with this progressive global mindset in place. The hiring of Cohen and the investment in the People and Culture team signifies the commitment of MOVE Guides to this goal.

Cohen joins MOVE Guides from Lyft, where she held progressively responsible roles in human resources, the most recent being Head of People Business Partners. Earlier in her career, she was an HR Business Partner and manager, Benefits and Wellness at Pandora Media, Inc. and held HR roles at T.Y. Lin International. She earned her MBA from the University of San Francisco and her undergraduate degree in sociology from the University of California, Davis.

Rachael King, vice president, People and Culture, at MOVE Guides, said, "We're delighted to welcome Jacky to our growing People and Culture team. Our continued global expansion and employer brand -- especially in the U.S. -- will benefit from her expertise in talent management, culture and change."

Cohen commented, "MOVE Guides is passionate about helping HR fully unlock the potential of global talent mobility and transforming how workforces are managed and supported. I'm excited to be part of the growth and to contribute to the future of global mobility."

About MOVE Guides

MOVE Guides powers global business with the first cloud-based software platform designed for the growing mobile workforce. Industry leading companies rely on our Talent Mobility Cloud to deliver their global mobility programs across more than 190 countries with increased operational efficiencies, trusted compliance and engaging employee experiences. MOVE Guides' philanthropic initiative -- Mobility4All -- provides opportunities for those fleeing poverty and conflict by moving to new locations.

Backed by New Enterprise Associates and Notion Capital, MOVE Guides is headquartered in San Francisco and London, with offices throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information, go to www.moveguides.com and follow MOVE Guides on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

