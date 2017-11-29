Higdon Group: Network Marketing Training Coming to Baltimore

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2017 / Ray Higdon, owner of the Forever Wealth Club, a company featured on the Inc. 5000 last year as one of America's fastest growing companies, will be offering a one day training for network marketers. This is the first time he will be holding this training in Baltimore, Maryland, and this will take place on Saturday, December 9th, 2017 from 10am until 4pm EST. The event will take place at the Sheraton Baltimore Washington Airport Hotel - BWI located at 1100 Old Elkridge Landing Rd, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090. Details and tickets are available here. Ray Higdon himself says, "This training will show you how to grow a home business from scratch even if you have failed before."

During the event, Ray Higdon will show attendees how to grow their network marketing team. Ray was the #1 income earner in a company he became part of while he was in foreclosure. He has already trained tens of thousands around the globe to do the same. People are encouraged to learn more about Ray Higdon and his other products. The Forever Wealth Group has been set up together with his wife, Jessica Higdon. Together, they have been successful network marketers for many years and they aim to share their knowledge, and their enthusiasm, with others.

Ray Higdon explains, "If you take one thing away from my story - realize that although you may fail like I did in my first venture... I could not be where I am today if I had not taken action. It's easy to get seduced into the idea of taking action someday - and never making your move - but you need to actually take that first step into the unknown to make any progress... Anything is possible for you and other people when you decide to really embrace network marketing and invest in yourself."

Those who are unable to attend the Baltimore event can also choose to purchase the recordings. This is Higdon's way of making sure nobody has to miss out due to geographical location or other constraints. People can also learn about other upcoming events, thereby finding out whether there are some at more convenient times and locations. That said, the Baltimore event is set to be very well attended, don't miss out on this opportunity.

Contact Higdon Group:

Ray Higdon

support@RayHigdon.com

PO Box 07028 Ft. Myers, FL 33919

SOURCE: Ray Higdon