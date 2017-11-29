TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- On October 30, 2017, Mark Malcolm Tanz ("Tanz"), of Edgewater Drive P.O. Box N7776, Lyford Cay, Nassau, Bahamas, acquired, as a result of settling five promissory notes due to Tanz from the Tempus Capital Inc. (the "Issuer") totalling $689,295 of principal ($665,000) and interest ($24,295) through the issuance of Common Shares ("Common Shares") of the Issuer (the "Private Placement"), beneficial ownership and control of 5,307,115 Common Shares, at a price of $0.13 per share. The Issuer's head office is 855 Brant Street, Burlington, Ontario L7R 2J6.

The Common Shares were issued from treasury pursuant to the Private Placement on October 30, 2017. Tanz obtained beneficial ownership of 5,307,115 Common Shares for $0.13 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $689,295.

Prior to the Private Placement, Tanz held 8,625,000 Common Shares of the Issuer (representing 35.10% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares). As a result of the acquisition of the Common Shares, Tanz now has ownership and control over an aggregate of 13,932,115 Common Shares, representing approximately 46.63% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis following the closing of the Private Placement on October 30, 2017.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Tanz may, from time to time, take such actions in respect of its holdings in securities of the Issuer, as it may deem appropriate, in light of the circumstances then existing, including the purchase of additional Common Shares or other securities of the Issuer or the disposition of all or a portion of Tanz's shareholdings in the Issuer, subject in each case to applicable securities laws and the terms of such securities.

Tanz inadvertently omitted to issue a press release and file a related early warning report with the applicable Canadian securities regulators upon the completion of each of the Private Placement in accordance with National Instrument 62-103.

Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103, Tanz will file an early warning report in respect of the Private Placement with applicable Canadian securities regulators, a copy of which will be available under the Issuer's profile at www.sedar.com. A copy of the consolidated early warning report can be obtained by contacting Mr. Tanz at (705) 554-6172.

Contacts:

Mark Malcolm Tanz

(705) 554-6172



