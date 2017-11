SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Qualcomm (QCOM) have moved notably lower during trading on Wednesday, slumping by 2.7 percent. Qualcomm continues to give back ground after reaching its best closing level in almost a year last Friday.



The drop by Qualcomm comes after Stifel Nicolaus downgraded its rating on the smartphone chip supplier to Hold from Buy.



