Hague Enterprises: Des Hague Supports Global 1 Rescue

Investor and Philanthropist Des Hague Joins Fight to Eradicate Human Trafficking

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2017 / Des Hague, Investor and Philanthropist, announced his support today of Global 1 Rescue (www.rescue1global.org), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to fighting human trafficking worldwide. Human trafficking is the trade of humans for the purpose of forced labor, sexual slavery, or commercial sexual exploitation for the trafficker or others. It is the second fastest growing criminal industry in the world, trailing the drug industry.

According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), at any given time in 2016, an estimated 40.3 million people were victims of modern slavery, including 24.9 million in forced labor and 15.4 million in forced marriage. It means there are 5.4 victims of modern slavery for every 1,000 people in the world. 1 in 4 victims of modern slavery are children. In this $150 billion industry worldwide, out of the 24.9 million people trapped in forced labor, 16 million people are exploited in the private sector, such as domestic work, construction or agriculture, 4.8 million persons in forced sexual exploitation, and 4 million persons in forced labor imposed by state authorities. Women and girls are disproportionately affected by forced labor, accounting for 99% of victims in the commercial sex industry, and 58% in other sectors.

'Global 1 Rescue is committed to eradicating human trafficking and I have gladly signed up to help,' said Hague. 'Many think that this is an international problem but, in fact, research shows that America is the #1 consumer of human trafficking,' he continued. 'It is hard to believe but true; we can and need to do more to help especially the children to get out of this life of abuse and suffering.'

As stated by ILO, in 2016, an estimated 1 out of 6 endangered runaways reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children were likely child sex trafficking victims. Of those, 86% were in the care of social services or foster care when they ran.

'I am reaching out to my network and humbly ask that you or your organizations get involved,' stated Hague. 'No amount is too little or too large. Let's work together and get involved to help especially the young who are most vulnerable.'

Hague's initial goal is to mobilize 100 people and/ or organizations to make an immediate difference. To get involved, feel free to call him at 203-524-7011 to discuss how you can help, or reach out directly to Robin Reid, Global 1 Rescue's Marketing Director, at robin@rescue1global.org or (317-525-8895) to make a contribution.

About Des Hague

A renowned executive with over twenty-five years of leading global public and private companies, Des Hague has established himself as an innovative thinker in the international business world. His forward-thinking approach pushes companies toward sustainable growth, granting them a position as a resilient competitor within their respective industries. His past positions include President of Safeway Inc., President of IHOP, President of Hot Stuff Foods LLC, Vice President of 7-Eleven Inc. and, most recently, President/CEO of CenterPlate Inc., the largest event hospitality company in North America. Hague is also the Co-Founder of Hague Enterprises, a Colorado-based advisory and investment company, focused in multiple sectors. Hague serves on the boards of DVETelepresence, PING HD, WC&P, Lessons For Life, World of Beer, Halls Cheese, Serenity Spa and Salon and the Stamford Youth Foundation along with advising on several start-up ventures.

In his spare time, Hague contributes significant amounts of time and energy to non-profit charitable work. Hague has helped raise more than $100 million over the past few years for many non-profits, including the Stamford Youth Foundation which offers various after-school programs for young people, and The Journey Home, a Baltimore-based Foundation fighting homelessness. Hague views Hague Enterprises, LLC as a blending of business and philanthropic activities.

For more information, visit: www.deshague.com and www.deshaguenews.com.

Des Hague - https://www.linkedin.com/in/deshague/

https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/aegis-enterprises-llc#/entity

