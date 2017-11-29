Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Vitamins Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the agro commodities and raw materials industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of vitamins and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The growth of the global vitamins market can be attributed to the rise in demand from the end-users which include aging population and health-conscious individuals that consume vitamin supplements and vitamin-fortified foods," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "Also, the increase in global demand for vitamins have enabled suppliers to expand their existing plants and set up new ones to increase their production capacities and cater to the growing demand," added Kowshik.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Vitamins Market:

The rise in the substantial use of fortified foods.

The inclusion of vitamin D in functional foods.

The growing popularity and high demand for naturally sourced vitamin products.

The rise in the substantial use of fortified foods:

A growing number of suppliers are adopting food fortification techniques cater to the needs of the buyers and to ensure the procurement of highly nutritive food additives by them. Also, the rise in the imposition of policies related to public health across geographies is another primary reason for the increased use of fortified foods. Moreover, these policies are developed with an aim to reduce the number of people suffering from nutritional deficiencies.

The inclusion of vitamin D in functional foods:

The use of vitamin D in functional foods has increased considerably over the forecast period due to its ability to control calcium levels in blood cells. Also, the rise in health issues due to vitamin D deficiency and the recommendation by doctors to consume food containing vitamin D, have led to an increase in the application of vitamin D in functional foods which helps to ensure the nutritional value for buyers.

The growing popularity and high demand for naturally sourced vitamin products:

Naturally sourced vitamin products offer benefits such as high bioavailability and low toxic effects in the body. This has led to the increased preference of buyers to engage with suppliers that provide naturally sourced raw vitamins. Also, naturally sourced vitamins offer various health benefits such as reduced blood sugar levels and can be used to develop supplements for diabetic patients.

