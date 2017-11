WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amid weakness in the tech sector, semiconductor stocks have shown a particularly steep drop on Wednesday, dragging the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down by 4.5 percent. The index is pulling back further off the record closing high set last Friday.



Lam Research (LRCX), Micron Technology (MU), and Applied Materials (AMAT) are turning in some of the semiconductor sector's worst performances on the day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX