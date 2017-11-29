PLEASANTON, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2017.

Total revenues were $555.4 million, an increase of 34.3% from the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Subscription revenues were $463.6 million, an increase of 37.2% from the same period last year.





Operating loss was $80.1 million, or negative 14.4% of revenues, compared to an operating loss of $105.9 million, or negative 25.6% of revenues, in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating profit for the third quarter was $50.1 million, or 9.0% of revenues, compared to a non-GAAP operating profit of $8.0 million, or 1.9% of revenues, in the same period last year.(1)





Net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.41, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.55 in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.24, compared to a non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.05 in the same period last year.(1)





Operating cash flows for the third quarter were $144.0 million and free cash flows were $107.7 million. For the trailing twelve months, operating cash flows were $448.9 million and free cash flows were $311.2 million.(2)





Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $3.2 billion as of October 31, 2017. Unearned revenues were over $1.2 billion, a 21.5% increase from the same period last year.





Comments on the News

"Workday had a great third quarter, driving demand across all product areas and geographies, expanding our value proposition with the delivery of new products, and once again demonstrating our commitment to keeping customer satisfaction among the highest in the industry," said Aneel Bhusri, co-founder and CEO, Workday. "The outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2018 and beyond is bright as we continue to add new customers for HCM and Financial Management, and unlock new growth drivers such as Workday Prism Analytics and the Workday Cloud Platform."

"We delivered another strong quarter with subscription revenue up 37%, driven by strong net new customer growth, continued add on sales with existing customers, and high renewal rates," said Robynne Sisco, chief financial officer, Workday. "As we head into our seasonally strongest quarter, we are raising our fiscal 2018 outlook and are now expecting subscription revenue of $1.780 to $1.782 billion, or growth of 38%. We continue to invest for long-term growth, while delivering consistently solid operating and cash flow margins."

Recent Highlights

Workday held its 11th annual customer conference, Workday Rising, bringing together more than 8,500 members of the Workday community for education and collaboration in Chicago.





Workday once again achieved its goal to maintain a customer satisfaction rating over 95%, announcing that the company earned a 98% customer satisfaction rating for this year.





Workday announced the availability of Workday Prism Analytics, which enables customers to bring together any data -- including Workday data and data from any outside source -- with leading edge analytics tools to make better business decisions.





Workday also announced the availability of Workday Benchmarking, the first offering delivered on Workday Data-as-a-Service. Workday Benchmarking provides key metrics to customers seeking a better understanding of their company's relative performance in comparison to peers to help achieve optimal performance in their respective markets.





Workday was positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of "Magic Quadrant for Cloud Human Capital Management Suites for Midmarket and Large Enterprises." Workday was acknowledged as a leader for the second year in a row and achieved the highest overall position for its ability to execute.(3)





Workday was also positioned as a leader in "The Forrester Wave™: SaaS Human Resource Management Systems, Q3 2017," a new report published by Forrester Research, Inc. Workday received the highest score in the strategy category and earned the highest possible scores in 16 criteria, including business vision, usability, and mobile.





(1) Non-GAAP operating profit (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share exclude share-based compensation expenses, employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets, and debt discount and issuance costs associated with convertible notes. See the section titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the accompanying financial tables for further details.

(2) Free cash flows are defined as operating cash flows minus capital expenditures (excluding owned real estate projects). See the section titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the accompanying financial tables for further details.

(3) Magic Quadrant for Cloud Human Capital Management Suites for Midmarket and Large Enterprises, 15 August 2017.

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to Workday's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of our forward outlook for non-GAAP operating margin with our forward-looking GAAP operating margin is not available without unreasonable efforts as the quantification of stock-based compensation expense, which is excluded from our non-GAAP operating margin, requires additional inputs such as number of shares granted and market price that are not ascertainable.

Workday, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) January 31, October 31, 2017 2017 *As Adjusted --------------- --------------- Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,336,984 $ 539,923 Marketable securities 1,874,139 1,456,822 Trade and other receivables, net 349,309 409,780 Deferred costs 56,304 51,330 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 77,036 66,590 --------------- --------------- Total current assets 3,693,772 2,524,445 Property and equipment, net 487,234 365,877 Deferred costs, noncurrent 120,173 117,249 Acquisition-related intangible assets, net 34,305 48,787 Goodwill 158,418 158,354 Other assets 70,814 53,570 --------------- --------------- Total assets $ 4,564,716 $ 3,268,282 =============== =============== Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 35,837 $ 26,824 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 108,074 61,582 Accrued compensation 139,668 110,625 Unearned revenue 1,129,031 1,086,212 Current portion of convertible senior notes, net 336,936 -- --------------- --------------- Total current liabilities 1,749,546 1,285,243 Convertible senior notes, net 1,136,494 534,423 Unearned revenue, noncurrent 100,135 135,331 Other liabilities 38,267 36,677 --------------- --------------- Total liabilities 3,024,442 1,991,674 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 210 202 Additional paid-in capital 3,195,130 2,681,200 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (16,310) 2,071 Accumulated deficit (1,638,756) (1,406,865) --------------- --------------- Total stockholders' equity 1,540,274 1,276,608 --------------- --------------- Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,564,716 $ 3,268,282 =============== =============== * Prior-period information has been restated for the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), which we adopted on February 1, 2017. Workday, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, ---------------------- ---------------------- 2016 2016 *As *As 2017 Adjusted 2017 Adjusted ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Revenues: Subscription services $ 463,568 $ 337,910 $1,297,831 $ 924,148 Professional services 91,821 75,612 262,739 210,708 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total revenues 555,389 413,522 1,560,570 1,134,856 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Costs and expenses(1): Costs of subscription services 71,898 54,645 197,627 155,224 Costs of professional services 91,657 72,240 260,834 198,140 Product development 239,588 185,311 657,130 488,975 Sales and marketing 176,121 149,537 503,782 412,055 General and administrative 56,184 57,721 163,085 144,609 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total costs and expenses 635,448 519,454 1,782,458 1,399,003 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Operating loss (80,059) (105,932) (221,888) (264,147) Other income (expense), net (3,742) (3,105) (4,467) (30,136) ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (83,801) (109,037) (226,355) (294,283) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,745 1,077 5,767 2,147 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net loss $ (85,546) $ (110,114) $ (232,122) $ (296,430) ========== ========== ========== ========== Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.41) $ (0.55) $ (1.12) $ (1.50) ========== ========== ========== ========== Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 209,188 199,479 206,715 197,093 (1) Costs and expenses include share-based compensation expenses as follows: Costs of subscription services $ 6,899 $ 5,472 $ 19,170 $ 14,837 Costs of professional services 9,956 7,436 27,278 18,698 Product development 59,116 45,968 167,068 117,250 Sales and marketing 25,517 22,597 74,618 62,443 General and administrative 20,991 24,982 63,656 59,684 *Prior-period information has been restated for the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), which we adopted on February 1, 2017. Workday, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, --------------------- ------------------------ 2016 2016 *As *As 2017 Adjusted 2017 Adjusted ---------- --------- ----------- ----------- Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (85,546) $(110,114) $ (232,122) $ (296,430) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 34,982 30,453 102,380 83,239 Share-based compensation expenses 122,479 100,098 351,790 266,555 Amortization of deferred costs 14,519 11,561 42,165 32,917 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 12,257 6,782 25,992 20,071 Gain on sale of cost method investment (194) -- (720) (65) Impairment of cost method investment 100 -- 100 15,000 Other (1,294) 78 3,317 1,678 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business combinations: Trade and other receivables, net 19,070 (20,693) 59,463 25,289 Deferred costs (19,245) (13,040) (50,063) (41,807) Prepaid expenses and other assets (11,355) (3,686) (23,373) (11,368) Accounts payable (7,383) 2,260 2,830 2,080 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 59,171 30,591 49,788 29,619 Unearned revenue 6,470 37,266 7,632 114,117 ---------- --------- ----------- ----------- Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 144,031 71,556 339,179 240,895 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (930,783) (380,620) (1,829,231) (1,571,756) Maturities of marketable securities 372,389 449,592 1,185,730 1,614,495 Sales of available-for-sale securities 32,886 63,340 222,823 92,192 Business combinations, net of cash acquired -- (144,209) -- (147,879) Owned real estate projects (27,616) (59,705) (80,151) (85,479) Capital expenditures, excluding owned real estate projects (36,356) (27,518) (105,477) (88,535) Purchases of cost method investments (5,272) -- (10,722) (300) Sale and maturities of cost method investments 294 -- 1,026 315 Other (1,000) -- (1,000) (296) ---------- --------- ----------- ----------- Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (595,458) (99,120) (617,002) (187,243) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings on convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs 1,132,101 -- 1,132,101 -- Proceeds from issuance of warrants 80,805 -- 80,805 -- Purchase of convertible senior notes hedges (175,530) -- (175,530) -- Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans 1,974 4,491 36,501 33,267 Other (36) 435 (112) 1,006 ---------- --------- ----------- ----------- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,039,314 4,926 1,073,765 34,273 Effect of exchange rate changes (322) (137) 261 357 ---------- --------- ----------- ----------- Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 587,565 (22,775) 796,203 88,282 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 750,532 411,144 541,894 300,087 ---------- --------- ----------- ----------- Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period $1,338,097 $ 388,369 $ 1,338,097 $ 388,369 ========== ========= =========== =========== Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, --------------------- --------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Supplemental cash flow data Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 18 $ 48 $ 64 $ 2,704 Cash paid for income taxes 651 655 3,259 4,802 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Vesting of early exercise stock options $ 106 $ 445 $ 670 $ 1,365 Property and equipment, accrued but not paid 47,055 25,917 47,055 25,917 Non-cash additions to property and equipment 649 67 1,276 982 October 31, October 31, 2016 2017 *As Adjusted -------------- -------------- Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the statement of cash flows Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,336,984 $ 386,557 Restricted cash included in Other assets 1,113 1,712 Restricted cash included in Property and equipment, net -- 100 -------------- -------------- Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,338,097 $ 388,369 ============== ============== *Prior-period information has been restated for the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), and ASU No. 2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows, Restricted Cash (Topic 230), both of which we adopted on February 1, 2017. Workday, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data Three Months Ended October 31, 2017 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Amortization Other of Debt Share-Based Operating Discount and Compensation Expenses( Issuance GAAP Expenses 3) Costs Non-GAAP -------- ------------- --------- ------------- -------- Costs and expenses: Costs of subscription services $ 71,898 $ (6,899)$ (2,468)$ -- $ 62,531 Costs of professional services 91,657 (9,956) (200) -- 81,501 Product development 239,588 (59,116) (3,780) -- 176,692 Sales and marketing 176,121 (25,517) (598) -- 150,006 General and administrative 56,184 (20,991) (683) -- 34,510 Operating income (loss) (80,059) 122,479 7,729 -- 50,149 Operating margin (14.4)% 22.1% 1.3% --% 9.0% Other income (expense), net (3,742) -- -- 12,257 8,515 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (83,801) 122,479 7,729 12,257 58,664 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1) 1,745 -- -- -- 1,745 Net income (loss) $(85,546) $ 122,479 $ 7,729 $ 12,257 $ 56,919 Net income (loss) per share (2) $ (0.41) $ 0.59 $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.24 (1) The Company's GAAP tax provision is primarily related to state taxes and income tax in profitable foreign jurisdictions. We maintain a full valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets in the US. Accordingly, there is no tax impact associated with the non-GAAP adjustments. (2) GAAP net loss per share calculated based upon 209,188 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share calculated based upon 235,341 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. (3) Other operating expenses include total employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions of $2.9 million, and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $4.8 million. Workday, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data Three Months Ended October 31, 2016 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Amortization of Debt Other Discount GAAP Share-Based Operating and Non-GAAP *As Compensation Expenses( Issuance *As Adjusted Expenses 3) Costs Adjusted --------- ------------- ---------- ------------ --------- Costs and expenses: Costs of subscription services $ 54,645 $ (5,472)$ (118)$ -- $ 49,055 Costs of professional services 72,240 (7,436) (171) -- 64,633 Product development 185,311 (45,968) (5,792) -- 133,551 Sales and marketing 149,537 (22,597) (661) -- 126,279 General and administrative 57,721 (24,982) (713) -- 32,026 Operating income (loss) (105,932) 106,455 7,455 -- 7,978 Operating margin (25.6)% 25.7% 1.8% --% 1.9% Other income (expense), net (3,105) -- -- 6,782 3,677 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (109,037) 106,455 7,455 6,782 11,655 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1) 1,077 -- -- -- 1,077 Net income (loss) $(110,114) $ 106,455 $ 7,455 $ 6,782 $ 10,578 Net income (loss) per share (2) $ (0.55) $ 0.53 $ 0.04 $ 0.03 $ 0.05 (1) The Company's GAAP tax provision is primarily related to state taxes and income tax in profitable foreign jurisdictions. We maintain a full valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets in the US. Accordingly, there is no tax impact associated with the non-GAAP adjustments. (2) GAAP net loss per share calculated based upon 199,479 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share calculated based upon 209,924 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. (3) Other operating expenses include total employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions of $2.6 million, and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $4.9 million recorded as part of product development expenses. *Prior-period information has been restated for the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), which we adopted on February 1, 2017. Workday, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data Nine Months Ended October 31, 2017 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Amortization Other of Debt Share-Based Operating Discount and Compensation Expenses( Issuance GAAP Expenses 3) Costs Non-GAAP --------- ------------- ---------- ------------- -------- Costs and expenses: Costs of subscription services $ 197,627 $ (19,170)$ (3,222)$ -- $175,235 Costs of professional services 260,834 (27,278) (1,485) -- 232,071 Product development 657,130 (167,068) (19,344) -- 470,718 Sales and marketing 503,782 (74,618) (3,398) -- 425,766 General and administrative 163,085 (63,656) (2,755) -- 96,674 Operating income (loss) (221,888) 351,790 30,204 -- 160,106 Operating margin (14.2)% 22.5% 2.0% --% 10.3% Other income (expense), net (4,467) -- -- 25,992 21,525 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (226,355) 351,790 30,204 25,992 181,631 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1) 5,767 -- -- -- 5,767 Net income (loss) $(232,122) $ 351,790 $ 30,204 $ 25,992 $175,864 Net income (loss) per share (2) $ (1.12) $ 1.70 $ 0.15 $ 0.03 $ 0.76 (1) The Company's GAAP tax provision is primarily related to state taxes and income tax in profitable foreign jurisdictions. We maintain a full valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets in the US. Accordingly, there is no tax impact associated with the non-GAAP adjustments. (2) GAAP net loss per share calculated based upon 206,715 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share calculated based upon 232,918 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. (3) Other operating expenses include total employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions of $15.7 million, and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $14.5 million. Workday, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data Nine Months Ended October 31, 2016 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Amortization Other of Debt GAAP Share-Based Operating Discount and Non-GAAP *As Compensation Expenses( Issuance *As Adjusted Expenses 3) Costs Adjusted --------- ------------- ---------- ------------- -------- Costs and expenses: Costs of subscription services $ 155,224 $ (14,837)$ (570) $ -- $139,817 Costs of professional services 198,140 (18,698) (887) -- 178,555 Product development 488,975 (117,250) (12,152) -- 359,573 Sales and marketing 412,055 (62,443) (2,458) -- 347,154 General and administrative 144,609 (59,684) (2,449) -- 82,476 Operating income (loss) (264,147) 272,912 18,516 -- 27,281 Operating margin (23.3)% 24.0% 1.7% --% 2.4% Other income (expense), net (30,136) -- -- 20,071 (10,065) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (294,283) 272,912 18,516 20,071 17,216 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1) 2,147 -- -- -- 2,147 Net income (loss) $(296,430) $ 272,912 $ 18,516 $ 20,071 $ 15,069 Net income (loss) per share (2) $ (1.50) $ 1.38 $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.07 (1) The Company's GAAP tax provision is primarily related to state taxes and income tax in profitable foreign jurisdictions. We maintain a full valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets in the US. Accordingly, there is no tax impact associated with the non-GAAP adjustments. (2) GAAP net loss per share calculated based upon 197,093 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share calculated based upon 207,685 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. (3) Other operating expenses include total employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions of $10.9 million, and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $7.6 million recorded as part of product development expenses. *Prior-period information has been restated for the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), which we adopted on February 1, 2017. Workday, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operations to Free Cash Flows (A Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, -------------------- -------------------- 2016 2016 *As *As 2017 Adjusted 2017 Adjusted --------- --------- --------- --------- Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 144,031 $ 71,556 $ 339,179 $ 240,895 Capital expenditures, excluding owned real estate projects (36,356) (27,518) (105,477) (88,535) --------- --------- --------- --------- Free cash flows $ 107,675 $ 44,038 $ 233,702 $ 152,360 ========= ========= ========= ========= Trailing Twelve Months Ended October 31, -------------------- 2016 *As 2017 Adjusted --------- --------- Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 448,910 $ 339,386 Capital expenditures, excluding owned real estate projects (137,755) (130,520) --------- --------- Free cash flows $ 311,155 $ 208,866 ========= ========= *Prior-period information has been restated for the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606), and ASU No. 2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows, Restricted Cash (Topic 230), both of which we adopted on February 1, 2017.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding Workday's results, we have disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share and free cash flows. Workday has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measures of non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share differ from GAAP in that they exclude share-based compensation expenses, employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and non-cash interest expense related to our convertible senior notes. Free cash flows differ from GAAP cash flows from operating activities in that it treats capital expenditures (excluding owned real estate projects) as a reduction to cash flows.

Workday's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate Workday's financial performance and the ability of operations to generate cash. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect Workday's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in Workday's business, as they exclude expenses that are not reflective of ongoing operating results. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating Workday's operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies. Additionally, management believes information regarding free cash flows provides investors and others with an important perspective on the cash flows generated by normal recurring activities to make strategic acquisitions and investments, to fund ongoing operations and to fund other capital expenditures, after our owned real estate projects.

Management believes excluding the following items from the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations is useful to investors and others in assessing Workday's operating performance due to the following factors:

Share-based compensation expenses. Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of our employees and executives, management believes it is useful to exclude share-based compensation expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies. For restricted stock unit awards, the amount of share-based compensation expenses is not reflective of the value ultimately received by the grant recipients. Moreover, determining the fair value of certain of the share-based instruments we utilize involves a high degree of judgment and estimation and the expense recorded may bear little resemblance to the actual value realized upon the vesting or future exercise of the related share-based awards. Unlike cash compensation, the value of stock options and shares offered under our Employee Stock Purchase Plan, which are elements of our ongoing share-based compensation expenses, is determined using a complex formula that incorporates factors, such as market volatility and forfeiture rates, that are beyond our control.





Other Operating Expenses. Other operating expenses includes employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. For business combinations, we generally allocate a portion of the purchase price to intangible assets. The amount of the allocation is based on estimates and assumptions made by management and is subject to amortization. The amount of purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition and thus we do not believe it is reflective of ongoing operations.





Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. Under GAAP, we are required to separately account for liability (debt) and equity (conversion option) components of the convertible senior notes that were issued in private placements in June 2013 and September 2017. Accordingly, for GAAP purposes we are required to recognize the effective interest expense on our convertible senior notes and amortize the issuance costs over the term of the notes. The difference between the effective interest expense and the contractual interest expense, and the amortization expense of issuance costs are excluded from management's assessment of our operating performance because management believes that these non-cash expenses are not indicative of ongoing operating performance. Management believes that the exclusion of the non-cash interest expense provides investors an enhanced view of the Company's operational performance.





Additionally, we believe that the non-GAAP financial measure, free cash flows, is meaningful to investors because we review cash flows generated from or used in operations after deducting certain capital expenditures that are considered to be an ongoing operational component of our business. Capital expenditures deducted from cash flows from operations do not include purchases of land and buildings or construction costs of our new development center and of other owned buildings. We exclude these owned real estate projects as they are infrequent in nature. For the current fiscal year, these costs primarily represent the construction of our new development center, which is anticipated to be completed in fiscal 2020. This provides an enhanced view of cash available to make strategic acquisitions and investments, to fund ongoing operations and to fund other capital expenditures, after our owned real estate projects.

The use of non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share measures has certain limitations as they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect Workday's operations. Workday compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Management encourages investors and others to review Workday's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

