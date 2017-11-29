Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), the asset optimization software company, today announced that Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Nasdaq 37th Investor Program being held in association with Morgan Stanley at The May Fair Hotel in London on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for a limited time on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.aspentech.com.

About AspenTech

AspenTech is a leading software supplier for optimizing asset performance. Our products thrive in complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modeling expertise with big data machine learning. Our purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets faster, safer, longer and greener. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

