Dauphin Clinic Pharmacy - On Innovations Affecting Pharmacy Practice

DAUPHIN, MB / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2017 /As industry stakeholders respond to value-based reimbursement models, rampant consumerism and increased competition, the performance expectations placed on retail pharmacies are rising. As a result, the ways in which medicines are prescribed, dispensed and administered are rapidly changing. Dauphin Clinic Pharmacy, the largest in the Parkland area, recently discussed technological innovations that will help both retail and outpatient facilities grow and succeed in the modern healthcare environment.

In recent years, new health information technologies (HIT) have been helping institutions improve workflow, increase efficiency and reduce operating cost, free up time for more in-person clinical activities, drive additional revenue and generally produce better patient outcomes. Paper records and traditional phone and fax methods have fallen to the wayside as a broad array of tools that can manage patient information electronically have become available. An example of an emerging technology making an early impact is health wearables, said the Dauphin Clinic Pharmacy. Mobile devices or onsite screening tools like blood pressure machines can feed patient-specific data directly into a management system, allowing technicians to make informed decisions for each individual. Some facilities have even launched pharmacogenomics programs that use genetic profiles that can determine responsiveness to a specific medication treating a certain disease state.

Social media has had a surprising effect on the industry, giving pharmacies an easy and free platform to engage with clients. Secure text messages are also commonly used to remind customers to fill and pick up their prescriptions. In addition, technologies including online shopping, ordering, shipping and delivery of over the counter pharmaceutical supplies have all helped increase the convenience of the retail experience for consumers. To improve backend operations, pharmacies are turning to advanced predictive modeling with the ability to effectively manage inventory and reduce the expense of maintaining unused stock onsite. It is common practice to overstock to avoid running out of any medicines, but the facility is then forced to absorb the costs of unused product that expires. A new, more sophisticated approach is to use predictive analytics technology that looks at historical dispensing trends to order the correct amounts at the right time. In the future, artificial intelligence and machine learning will make these advancements even more powerful. The successful pharmacy of tomorrow will be skilled at using emerging technologies of all kinds to drive growth and improve performance.

The Dauphin Clinic Pharmacy provides the most complete, convenient and professional array of services available in Dauphin, Manitoba. Myles Haverluck, who has been with Dauphin Clinic since July of 1979, leads their talented team of ten pharmacists. Haverluck is a Certified Orthotic Fitter, a Certified Asthma Educator and has taken a course at the Professional Compounding Centers of America in Houston, Texas. Now in a new and improved facility, the Dauphin Clinic Pharmacy is completely wheelchair-accessible and connects to the Dauphin Medical Clinic. They are also a proud supporter of the community, promoting and sponsoring many events in and around the town of Dauphin.

Dauphin Clinic Pharmacy - Most Innovative Pharmacy in the Parkland region of Manitoba: http://www.dauphinclinicpharmacynews.com

Dauphin Clinic Pharmacy - Comments on Key Issues to Be Discussed at Canadian Pharmacists Conference 2018: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/dauphin-clinic-pharmacy-comments-key-034500540.html

Dauphin Clinic Pharmacy - Analyzes the Impact of Technology on Pharmacy Operations: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/dauphin-clinic-pharmacy-analyzes-impact-064800338.html

Contact Information:

DauphinClinicPharmacyNews.com

contact@dauphinclinicpharmacynews.com

http://www.dauphinclinicpharmacynews.com

SOURCE: Dauphin Clinic Pharmacy