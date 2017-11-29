Compass Diversified Holdings, LLC: Compass Diversified Holdings to Participate in the 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2017 / Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) ("CODI" or the "Company"), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that Elias J. Sabo, a founding partner of Compass Group Management LLC, and Patrick A. Maciariello, a partner of Compass Group Management LLC, are scheduled to present at the 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. PT.

The presentation will be broadcast via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of CODI's website, www.compassdiversifiedholdings.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to listen to the Internet broadcast.

View CODI's profile at www.ldmicro.com/profile/CODI.

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

About Compass Diversified Holdings ("CODI")

CODI owns and manages a diverse family of established North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market.

CODI maintains controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries in order to maximize its ability to impact long term cash flow generation and value. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and to make cash distributions to its shareholders.

Our nine majority-owned subsidiaries are engaged in the following lines of business:

The design and marketing of purpose-built tactical apparel and gear serving a wide range of global customers ( 5.11 );

); The manufacture of quick-turn, small-run and production rigid printed circuit boards ( Advanced Circuits );

); The manufacture of engineered magnetic solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end-markets ( Arnold Magnetic Technologies );

); Environmental services for a variety of contaminated materials including soils, dredged material, hazardous waste and drill cuttings ( Clean Earth );

); The design, manufacture, and marketing of airguns, archery products, optics and related accessories ( Crosman );

); The design and marketing of wearable baby carriers, strollers, and related products ( Ergobaby );

); The design and manufacture of premium home and gun safes ( Liberty Safe );

); The manufacture and marketing of branded, hemp-based food products ( Manitoba Harvest ); and

); and The manufacture and marketing of portable food warming fuels and creative ambience solutions for the hospitality and consumer markets (Sterno Products).

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually.

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events for more information.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the future performance of CODI. Words such as "believes," "expects," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, and some of these factors are enumerated in the risk factor discussion in the Form 10-K filed by CODI with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2016 and other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Compass Diversified Holdings

Ryan J. Faulkingham

Chief Financial Officer

203.221.1703

ryan@compassequity.com

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

The IGB Group

Leon Berman / Scott Eckstein

212.477.8438 / 212.477.8261

lberman@igbir.com / seckstein@igbir.com

SOURCE: Compass Diversified Holdings