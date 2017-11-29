Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Surfactants Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the agro commodities and raw materials industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of surfactants and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The growth of the global surfactants market can be attributed to the continuous increase in consumer spending on personal care products, especially in emerging economies such as Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and China," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "Also, inorganic expansions such as M&A allow suppliers to derive value from emerging markets, adopt new technologies, and build additional capabilities for NPD," added Kowshik.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Surfactants Market:

Downstream integration in the surfactant value chain.

Increasing adoption of digitization across the supply chain.

The rise in demand for sulfate-free personal care products.

Downstream integration in the surfactant value chain:

The most disruptive development in the surfactants value chain includes downstream integration by palm oil manufacturers. Downstream integration helps suppliers gain better insights into the procurement processes. It also helps in lowering the procurement costs for these suppliers as they will not be able to purchase the feedstock for alcohol manufacturing. Moreover, this integration helps businesses gain access to scalability and offers a higher scope for widening demand.

The increase in adoption of digitization across the supply chain:

There is a rise in the shift to digitization along with the adoption of advanced technologies by the suppliers in the surfactants market. This helps them enhance innovation, productivity, and create new channels for sales and distribution. Moreover, digitization technology helps the suppliers trace customer and production orders regularly. It also provides a methodology for continuous network development.

The rise in demand for sulfate-free personal care products:

The increase in concerns about the use of alkyl sulfates and alkyl ether sulfates have led to the increased popularity of sulfate-free products for personal care and household products. The buyers in this market space will continue introducing new varieties of cosmetics and personal care products with green surfactants due to the performance stability and commercial availability of sulfate-free products.

