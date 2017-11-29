CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/17 -- Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.671 per common share, payable on March 1, 2018 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2018. The declared dividend represents a 10 percent increase from the prior quarterly rate and the twenty-third consecutive year in which the Company has increased its common share dividend.

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

On November 29, 2017, the Enbridge Board of Directors declared the following quarterly dividends. All dividends are payable on March 1, 2018 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2018.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Common Shares $0.671 Preference Shares, Series A $0.34375 Preference Shares, Series B $0.2134 Preference Shares, Series C $0.20342 Preference Shares, Series D $0.25 Preference Shares, Series F $0.25 Preference Shares, Series H $0.25 Preference Shares, Series J US$0.3054 Preference Shares, Series L US$0.30993 Preference Shares, Series N $0.25 Preference Shares, Series P $0.25 Preference Shares, Series R $0.25 Preference Shares, Series 1 US$0.25 Preference Shares, Series 3 $0.25 Preference Shares, Series 5 US$0.275 Preference Shares, Series 7 $0.275 Preference Shares, Series 9 $0.275 Preference Shares, Series 11 $0.275 Preference Shares, Series 13 $0.275 Preference Shares, Series 15 $0.275 Preference Shares, Series 17 $0.321875 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is North America's premier energy infrastructure company with strategic business platforms that include an extensive network of crude oil, liquids and natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation. The Company safely delivers an average of 2.8 million barrels of crude oil each day through its Mainline and Express Pipeline; accounts for approximately 65% of U.S.-bound Canadian crude oil exports; and moves approximately 20% of all natural gas consumed in the U.S., serving key supply basins and demand markets. The Company's regulated utilities serve approximately 3.6 million retail customers in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and New York State. Enbridge also has a growing involvement in electricity infrastructure with interests in more than 2,500 MW of net renewable generating capacity in North America and Europe. The Company has ranked on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations index for the past eight years; its common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB.

Life takes energy and Enbridge exists to fuel people's quality of life. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

Contacts:

Media

Suzanne Wilton

(403) 231-7385 or Toll Free: (888) 992-0997

Email: suzanne.wilton@enbridge.com



Investment Community

Jonathan Gould

Toll free: (800) 481-2804

Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com



